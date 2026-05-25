Saudi Arabia Announces Completion of Hajj Pilgrims' Arrival and Preparations for Arafat Stationing

The Saudi government announced on Monday that the Hajj pilgrims have completed their arrival at Mina for the performance of the Tawaif (the Eighth of Dhul Hijjah) and the preparations for the stationing at Arafat, the most important station in the Hajj, on Tuesday. The first phase of the security plan for Hajj was successfully implemented with great care and coordination with all the relevant authorities, and the arrival of pilgrims at Mina was carried out smoothly with high traffic flow, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable stay for the pilgrims for the day of Tawaif and the night before the ascent to Arafat. The security forces are also preparing for the ascent of pilgrims from Mecca to Arafat.

أعلنت السعودية، مساء الإثنين، اكتمال وصول الحجاج إلى مشعر منى لأداء مناسك يوم التروية (الثامن من ذي الحجة)، وبدء ترتيبات الوقوف بعرفة وهو الركن الأعظم في الحج غدا الثلاثاء.

وقال بن شلهوب:"نفذنا المرحلة الأولى من خطة أمن الحج بطمأنينة وتنسيق تام مع كافة الأجهزة، وتم اكتمال وصول الحجاج إلى مشعر منى بانسيابية مرورية عالية لقضاء يوم التروية والمبيت فيها تمهيدا لتصعيدهم غدا لمشعر عرفات". وأضاف أنه". تجرى الترتيبات الميدانية لتصعيد الحجاج الذي يتجهون اليوم من العاصمة المقدسة (مكة) إلى عرفات". وفي سياق المخالفات، ذكر أن السلطات ضبطت 231 من ناقلي الأشخاص غير المصرح لهم بالحج و246 حملة حج وهمية"وتم تطبيق العقوبات بحقه".

وأكد انخفاض أعداد المخالفين لأنظمة وتعليمات الحج لهذا العام، مضيفا". قوات أمن الحج مستمرة في أداء مهامها لتنفيذ التعليمات والتعامل بحزم مع المخالفين". وفي المؤتمر ذاته، أكد متحدث وزارة الصحة عبد العزيز عبد الباقي، أن". المنظومة الصحية تواصل تنفيذ خططها التشغيلية والوقائية بأعلى درجات الجاهزية ضمن منظومة وطنية متكاملة تمكن الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بأمن وطمأنينة ويسر".

ولفت إلى أن الحالة الصحية العامة للحجاج مستقرة وآمنة، ولم يسجل أي حالات تفش أو أوبئة مؤثرة. انطلقت مناسك الحج، الاثنين، مع توافد الحجاج على مشعر منى، غربي المملكة، وسط خدمات متكاملة تعين ضيوف الرحمن على أداء مناسكهم في أجواء إيمانية آمنة ومنظمة، وأمنيات للحجاج تتحقق بالتواجد في رحاب المشاعر المقدسة وأداء فريضة الحج. ستمر موسم الحج الذي بدأ الاثنين 6 أيام، ويتضمن الوقوف بعرفة الثلاثاء، والمبيت بمزدلفة ورمي الجمرات وأداء طواف الإفاضة وطواف الوداع.

والجمعة، أعلنت السعودية وصول أكثر من 1.5 مليون حاج من خارج المملكة، بحسب ما ذكره قائد قوات الجوازات بالحج اللواء صالح المربع في مؤتمر صحف





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Saudi Arabia Hajj Pilgrims Mina Arafat Security Health Mishal Pilgrims' Ascent Tawaif

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