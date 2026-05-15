Saudi Arabia: Guidelines and Mechanisms for Imposing Tax on Vacant Buildings Inside the Urbanized Area

The Saudi Ministry of the Municipality and Urban Development has issued a regulatory text on vacant buildings tax in Saudi Arabia, outlining the guidelines and mechanisms for levying a tax on non-utilized buildings within the built-up area, including eligibility criteria, valuation methods, and debt repayment, as well as the authority of the Ministry of Municipality and Urban Housing to enforce fairness and control of the housing market.

حددت اللائحة التنفيذية لرسوم العقارات الشاغرة في السعودية ضوابط وآليات تطبيق الرسم على المباني غير المستغلة داخل النطاق العمراني،... لا يتجاوز 5% من قيمة المبنى، إضافة إلى تحديد استخدامات العقارات الشاغرة الخاضعة للرسم، والحد الأدنى لعدد العقارات الشاغرة المملوكة للشخص الواحد بحسب نوع الاستخدام.

كما تراجع الوزارة سنوياً توافر المباني والمعروض منها، ومعدلات الإشغال، وحجم التداول، وأجرة المثل، والممارسات الاحتكارية داخل المدن والنطاقات الجغرافية لاتخاذ قرار تطبيق الرسم على العقارات الشاغرة داخل النطاق العمراني





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Buildings And Construction Saudi Arabia Vacant Buildings Tax Eligibility Criteria Valuation Methods Revenue Collection Fairness And Control Eligible Buildings Built-Up Area Urban Development Leviathan York Entitlement Decent Housing Publicly Monopolistic Mechanisms Guidance Bankruptcy Dependent Allowance See

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