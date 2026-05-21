Saudi Minister of Hajj Meets Portuguese Foreign Minister, Discusses Regional Developments and Stay of Security

Kingdom's Minister of Hajj, Al-Rabiea, Meets Foreign Minister of Portugal, Discussing Regional Developments and Stay of Security

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Saudi Minister Of Hajj Hajj Foreign Minister Of Portugal Regional Developments Stay Of Security

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