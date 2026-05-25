Saudi Abdulhamid celebrates his first European title and marriage in Netherlands

Saudi Abdulhamid, a Saudi Arabian footballer, achieved his first title in his European career when he was crowned with Lens the French Cup against Nice with a score of three goals to one last Friday. He also contributed to securing his team's place in the UEFA Champions League for the next season, his team occupied the second place in the French league standings with a total of 70 points. Abdulhamid celebrated his marriage contract in the Netherlands in the presence of his mother, brothers, and friends, who were keen to share in the joy of a lifetime, and he is set to join the Saudi national team camp in America today (Monday) in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

NEWS TEXT: 25 مايو 2026 - 04:10 | آخر تحديث 25 مايو 2026 - 05:05 بعد تحقيق سعود عبدالحميد، لقبه الأول في مشواره الأوروبي، عندما تُوِّج مع لانس بكأس فرنسا على حساب نيس بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، الجمعة الماضية، ومساهمته في حجز فريقه مقعداً في بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم، بعد أن حل الفريق في المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 70 نقطة.

احتفل النجم سعود عبدالحميد بعقد قرانه في هولندا وسط حضور والدته وإخوانه وأصدقائه، الذين حرصوا على مشاركته في فرحة العمر، على أن ينضم اليوم (الإثنين) لمعسكر المنتخب السعودي في أمريكا، استعدادا لكأس العالم 2026





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Saudi Abdulhamid European Title French Cup Lens Nice UEFA Champions League Saudi National Team 2026 World Cup

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