Saudi Arabia Signs Agreement to Establish First Regional Headquarters of International Institute of Internal Auditors

The agreement was signed in Riyadh to establish the first regional headquarters of the International Institute of Internal Auditors outside the United States, reflecting the Kingdom's status as a global center for knowledge and governance. The new headquarters is expected to contribute to organizing international events and launching training programs that enhance the capabilities of national competencies and support the targets of Vision 2030 in transparency and developing the business environment.

An agreement was signed in Riyadh to establish the first regional headquarters of the International Institute of Internal Auditors outside the United States, in a move that reflects the Kingdom's status as a global center for knowledge and governance .

The signing was attended by Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari and the CEO of the International Institute, Anthony Pugliese, where both parties confirmed that the choice of Riyadh was a result of the significant development in the internal auditing profession in the Kingdom. The new headquarters is expected to contribute to organizing international events and launching training programs that enhance the capabilities of national competencies and support the targets of Vision 2030 in transparency and developing the business environment





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