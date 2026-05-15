Saudi Film Authority Announces Updated Financial Refund Program to Boost Film Production Sector

The Saudi Film Authority (SFA) has announced the launch of an updated financial refund program, aiming to boost the growth of the film production sector, attract high-quality projects, and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for film production. The program includes a 60% increase in incentives, along with the development of evaluation criteria to ensure sustainable project value. The announcement was made during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where the SFA participated as a guest of honor.

تضمّن رفع نسبة الحوافز السينمائية إلى 60 %.. هيئة الأفلام السعودية تعلن تحديث برنامج الاسترداد المالي في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز نمو قطاع الإنتاج السينمائي، ودعم استقطاب المشاريع النوعية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية لصناعة الأفلام، أعلنته هيئة الأفلام برنامج الاسترداد المالي المحدّث، الذي يتضمن رفع نسبة الحوافز لتصل إلى 60% من المصروفات المؤهلة، إلى جانب تطوير آليات التقييم لتحقيق قيمة مستدامة للمشاريع السينمائية.

ويأتي هذا الإعلان ضمن مشاركة الهيئة في مهرجان كان السينمائي الدولي في نسخته الـ 79 في مدينة كان الفرنسية، حيث يستقطب المهرجان سنويًا مشاركة دولية واسعة من صناع الأفلام والمنتجين والمستثمرين. ويقدّم البرنامج مجموعة من الممكنات التي تغطّي مختلف مراحل الإنتاج، من خلال إجراءات واضحة ومسارات ميسّرة، إلى جانب دعم مالي تنافسي يتيح لصنّاع الأفلام تنفيذ مشاريعهم بكفاءة وثقة.

كما يشمل التحديث تحسين إجراءات الصرف وتسريعها، بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة التدفقات النقدية لشركات الإنتاج، وتوفير بيئة تشغيلية تدعم تنفيذ المشاريع وفق جداولها الزمنية. وفي إطار تعزيز تكامل منظومة الدعم تعمل الهيئة بالتعاون مع عدد من الجهات الوطنية ذات العلاقة، من أبرزها الصندوق الثقافي لإطلاق نموذج مطوّر لإدارة وصرف الحوافز؛ يهدف إلى الارتقاء بتجربة المستفيد، ورفع كفاءة الإجراءات، وتقليص مدة المعالجة، بالإضافة إلى توفير حلول تمويلية متكاملة تدعم المشاريع السينمائية، بما يعزز استدامة الاستثمار في قطاع صناعة الأفلام





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Saudi Film Authority Updated Financial Refund Program Boost Film Production Sector Attract High-Quality Projects Establish Saudi Arabia As A Global Hub For Fil 60% Increase In Incentives Development Of Evaluation Criteria Sustainable Project Value Cannes Film Festival Guest Of Honor

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