Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to Launch 'Path of Makkah' Initiative in Senegal

The Saudi government's Jeddah initiative has been set up to make the Hajj journey easier for the Senegalese population, providing them with a direct route to reach the Saudi capital of Mecca without needing to detour through other countries. The initiative aims to increase convenience and efficiency in Islamic pilgrimage by combining various state agencies and international flights.

أعلن مدير عام الجوازات المكلف، اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع، عن تدشين مبادرة طريق مكة في جمهورية السنغال، مؤكدًا نجاح البرنامج في عامه الثامن بمشاركة عشر دول.

وأوضح اللواء المربع أن تدشين المبادرة في مطار بليز دياغني الدولي بالعاصمة السنغالية، داكار، يُعتبر نجاحًا كبيرًا في عامها الثامن، حيث تضم المبادرة اليوم عشر دول تشارك عبر 17 منفذًا دوليًا. شكر المربع المسؤولين والقائمين في جمهورية السنغال على تسهيل الإجراءات المتعلقة بالتعاون المشترك بين المملكة والسنغال.

وأكد القائم بأعمال سفارة المملكة في السنغال، محمد بن غازي العتيبي، أن تدشين مبادرة طريق مكة في السنغال أثار أصداءً إيجابية على المستويين الحكومي والشعبي، وصفها بأنها نموذج متميز لما تقدمه حكومة المملكة من خدمات لضيوف الرحمن، وتعكس اهتمام المملكة بالحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما. وقد شهدت المبادرة منذ إطلاقها أكثر من 1.25 مليون حاجًا تخدم في عامها الثامن بالتعاون مع عدة وزارات.





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