Saudi Ministry of Interior and Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Collaborate to Enhance Hajj Travel Experience

The Saudi Ministry of Interior and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SaaDA) have collaborated to develop a mobile device equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities to streamline the travel process for Hajj pilgrims, aiming to complete the process in under 40 seconds for each pilgrim, with a focus on serving the elderly and disabled individuals.

NEWS TEXT: 2026-05-11T15:12:45.096Z عزّزت وزارة الداخلية بالشراكة مع سدايا خدمات ضيوف الرحمن عبر تطوير جهاز متنقل مدعوم بتقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، لإنهاء إجراءات سفر الحجاج ضمن مبادرة طريق مكة في أقل من 40 ثانية لكل حاج، مع التركيز على خدمة كبار السن وذوي الإعاقة، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

عزّزت وزارة الداخلية بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحلول الرقمية المتقدمة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال تطوير جهاز متنقل، لتسهيل إجراءات سفر الحجاج عبر مبادرة طريق مكة، التي تُنفذ في عامها الثامن هذا العام عبر (17) منفذًا في (10) دول، وذلك امتدادًا للنهج الراسخ الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة لرعاية حجاج بيت الله الحرام وتقديم أفضل الخدمات إليهم. يُدعم الجهاز المتنقل بتقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ليُمكّن الجهات المعنية من إنهاء إجراءات ضيوف الرحمن، خصوصًا كبار السن والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، بشكل آلي ومرن، مع التحقق من سلامة وثائق السفر والتأشيرات بدقة عالية، مما يضمن تجربة ميسّرة وآمنة منذ لحظة المغادرة.

يتيح الجهاز التقاط الخصائص الحيوية، وأخذ صورة الوجه، وقراءة بيانات جوازات المسافرين في مدة قياسية لا تتجاوز (40) ثانية لكل حاج، ما يعكس مستوى التطور التقني الذي وصلت إليه الحلول الوطنية في تسريع الإجراءات وتحسين كفاءة الأداء في المنافذ





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Saudi Ministry Of Interior Saudi Data And Artificial Intelligence Authori Hajj Travel Experience Artificial Intelligence Data Analytics Travel Process Hajj Pilgrims Elderly Individuals Disabled Individuals

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