Saudi Arabia: Wide condemnations over Iraqi air strikes targeting the Kingdom

The ruling was passed down by a decision taken at a Security Committee meeting as part of a scheme to improve the recruitment, development and management of human resources in the public sector to secure the public interest and ensure the effective and efficient performance of duties and functions in the public sector, the Council decided to form a committee to monitor the implementation of the decision and submit a quarterly report on its progress to the Council at its next meeting. (MANDARIN) The ruling passed down by a decision taken at a Security Committee meeting as part of a scheme to improve the recruitment, development and management of human resources in the public sector to secure the public interest and ensure the effective and efficient performance of duties and functions in the public sector, the Council decided to form a committee to monitor the implementation of the decision and submit a quarterly report on its progress to the Council at its next meeting. (MANDARIN)

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%AC/5274734-%D8%A5%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D9%85%D8%B3%D9%8A%D9%91%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%85%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82%20هجمات%20التي%20استهدفت%20السعودية%20من%20الأجواء%20العراقية%20لقت%20إدانات%20واسد.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%AC/5274734-%D8%A5%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D9%85%D8%B3%D9%8A%D9%91%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%85%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82%20هجمات%20التي%20استهدفت%20السعودية%20من%20الأجواء%20العراقية%20لقت%20إدانات%20واسد





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Arabia IRAQI AIR STRIKES IRAN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi Arabia intercepts and destroys 3 drones after entering its airspace from Iraqi airspaceSaudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 3 drones that entered its airspace from Iraqi airspace.

Read more »

Arab states condemn attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iraqi drones, call them a "serious escalation"Countries like Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan, in addition to the GCC, have expressed their outrage at the attacks on Saudi Arabia, highlighting the urgency to resolve the tensions in the region, and to ensure the safety of Saudi Arabia and similar attacks stopped immediately.

Read more »

Severe condemnation of UAE attacks by Iraq, Saudi, KuwaitSaudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq on Sunday jointly issued a statement condemning UAE attacks on their airspace and launching two ballistic missiles towards Abu Dhabi.

Read more »

Lebanon-Israel Conflict - Five Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon, Threats of InstabilityIsraeli strikes killed five people in Lebanon, and Hezbollah announced targeting Israeli platforms despite the ceasefire. The situation remains tense amid ongoing hostilities.

Read more »

Saudi Aramco and Pascal Launch Quantum Computing Center in Saudi ArabiaSaudi Aramco and Pascal, a leading quantum computing company, have announced the launch of the first quantum computing center in Saudi Arabia. The center, located in the Al-Zahrani data center, provides immediate and fast access to quantum computing devices through a secure cloud platform. The center is a significant milestone in the region's technological development, enabling businesses and organizations to leverage quantum computing for industrial challenges.

Read more »

Clashes in Iraq continue as Saudi warns of 'appropriate response'Recent conflicts between Iran and Iraq's neighbors, most notably Saudi Arabia, have resulted in missile strikes and tensions.

Read more »