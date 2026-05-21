Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Medina Region Activates Stroke Pathway for Egyptian Pilgrim

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Medina region has activated the stroke pathway for a 57-year-old pilgrim of Egyptian nationality after responding to his condition inside the Prophet's Mosque. The emergency teams responded to the case with a response time of one minute and 39 seconds, as the pilgrim was experiencing sudden health symptoms. After conducting the emergency assessment and initial tests, symptoms of a stroke were identified, and the stroke pathway was immediately activated according to the approved medical protocols.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Medina region activated the stroke pathway for a 57-year-old pilgrim of Egyptian nationality after responding to his condition inside the Prophet's Mosque .

The emergency teams responded to the case with a response time of one minute and 39 seconds, as the pilgrim was experiencing sudden health symptoms. After conducting the emergency assessment and initial tests, symptoms of a stroke were identified, and the stroke pathway was immediately activated according to the approved medical protocols.

The patient was transferred to Al-Hayat National Hospital to continue receiving the necessary medical care, confirming the ongoing readiness of the emergency teams and their field presence in the Prophet's Mosque and the central area to ensure quick response and handling of emergency cases to serve the guests of Allah and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque





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Saudi Red Crescent Authority Medina Region Stroke Pathway Egyptian Pilgrim Prophet's Mosque Emergency Teams Response Time Health Symptoms Stroke Assessment Medical Protocols Al-Hayat National Hospital

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