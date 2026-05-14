Saudi Arabia's Data Centers: A New Era of AI and Technology

The news text highlights the rapid growth and development of data centers in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on the role of AI and technology in shaping the country's future. It also mentions the partnership between Humain, Aramco, and NVIDIA, as well as the strategic investments in AI and data centers.

في السعودية الآن نحو 40 مركزا عاملا للبيانات.. 27 مركزاً تنشأ الآن. ثلاث ساعات كاملة، استمعتُ فيها لطارق أمين، الرئيس التنفيذي لهيومين، وياسر العنيزان، نائب الرئيس التنفيذي ورئيس قطاع البيانات ونماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، في بودكاست سقراط على تطبيق ثمانية.

خرجتُ بعد ثلاث ساعات وقد تغيّرت قناعتي كلياً. وبالفعل ما أضاف للحلقة عمقها الحقيقي، المحاور المتمكن «عمر الجريسي». أسئلة كانت تدور في بالي قبل أن يطرحها. نوافذ فتحها في اللحظة الصحيحة، وضغط مدروس أخرج من الضيفين ما لا تجده في البيانات الرسمية.

وياسر العنيزان قدّم ما لا يُقدَّم عادة في اللقاءات التقنية، في بنية النماذج وفلسفة البيانات، فقد بسّطها لتجعلك تفهم أن ما يُبنى ليس منتجاً، بل بنية تحتية لحضارة رقمية عربية





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Arabia Data Centers AI Technology Partnerships Investments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Your Phone Is Listening, and It Knows You Better Than You ThinkThe era of data-driven marketing has arrived, and your phone is the silent partner in this data-driven world. With the rise of AI and machine learning, your phone can now not only listen to you but also predict your movements, analyze your voice patterns, and even create a detailed profile of you, which is then sold to data buyers for billions of dollars. This phenomenon is known as 'surveillance capitalism' or 'behavioral targeting.'

Read more »

Saudi Arabia's regional chapter and global sports events newsNews related to sports in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the region, as well as global sports events.

Read more »

Joint Program for Water Contractors in Saudi ArabiaThe program aims to provide a unified platform for water contractors to participate in the development of water infrastructure projects, enhancing institutional integration and empowering the private sector to play a more active role in water-related infrastructure projects. The program is designed to transform the way the sector organizes its contracting activities and reflects the Saudi Water Authority's commitment to building a skilled workforce and ensuring high-quality execution.

Read more »

The Naughty AI CEO: Navigating the Future of Leadership with Artificial IntelligenceThe Naughty AI CEO is a thought-provoking book by Professor Abdulrahman Bin Eisa Al-Layli, which explores the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) in leadership and governance in the context of the Kingdom's digital transformation. The book challenges the conventional wisdom that AI is merely a tool or a supporting tool, instead positioning it at the highest level of organizational authority. It raises questions about the nature of AI leadership, its potential impact on decision-making, and the ethical and practical implications of AI in a society that values human dignity and cultural diversity.

Read more »

Saudi Arabian Government Sukuk May 2026 Issuance Completed: Details & AllocationThe National Debt Management Center has announced the completion of receiving investor applications for the local issuance of Sukuk for May 2026, totaling 2.418 billion Saudi riyals.

Read more »

Spain and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties, Discuss Regional DevelopmentsThe Spanish and Saudi foreign ministers met in Madrid to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for a strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the need to uphold international law and promote dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

Read more »