Saudi Ministry of Interior and SDAIA Partner to Develop Mobile Device for Makkah Route Pilgrims

The Ministry of Interior and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) have collaborated to develop a mobile device to streamline the travel procedures of pilgrims participating in the Makkah Route initiative. The device utilizes advanced AI and digital solutions to facilitate the travel of pilgrims, especially the elderly and those with disabilities, ensuring a smooth and safe journey.

11 مايو 2026 - 18:33 | آخر تحديث 11 مايو 2026 - 18:33عزّزت وزارة الداخلية بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحلول الرقمية المتقدمة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال تطوير جهاز متنقل، لتسهيل إجراءات سفر الحجاج عبر مبادرة طريق مكة، التي تُنفذ في عامها الثامن هذا العام عبر 17 منفذاً في 10 دول، وذلك امتداداً للنهج الراسخ، الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة لرعاية حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات إليهم.

ويُدعم «الجهاز المتنقل» بتقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ليُمكّن الجهات المعنية من إنهاء إجراءات ضيوف الرحمن، خصوصاً كبار السن والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، بشكل آلي ومرن، مع التحقق من سلامة وثائق السفر والتأشيرات بدقة عالية، بما يضمن تجربة ميسّرة وآمنة منذ لحظة المغادرة. ويتيح الجهاز التقاط الخصائص الحيوية، وأخذ صورة الوجه، وقراءة بيانات جوازات المسافرين في مدة قياسية لا تتجاوز 40 ثانية لكل حاج، ما يعكس مستوى التطور التقني، الذي وصلت إليه الحلول الوطنية في تسريع الإجراءات وتحسين كفاءة الأداء في المنافذ.

وتجسّد هذه الخطوة تكامل الجهود بين وزارة الداخلية و«سدايا» لتقديم خدمات نوعية لضيوف الرحمن، عبر حلول تقنية مبتكرة بأيادٍ وطنية سعودية، تسهم في توفير الوقت والجهد، وتعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في الارتقاء برحلة الحاج الإيمانية





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Saudi Ministry Of Interior SDAIA Makkah Route Pilgrims Travel Procedures Device AI Digital Solutions Elderly Disabled Biometric Features Facial Images Passport Data Expediting Procedures Improving Performance Efficiency Elevating Spiritual Journey Providing Quality Services Innovative Technological Solutions Saving Time And Effort Enhancing The Quality Of Services Provided Tactile Feedback Visual Feedback Auditory Feedback

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