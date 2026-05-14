Saudi Energy Ministry Announces Start of Gas Pipeline Projects Competition

The Saudi Energy Ministry has announced the start of a competition for the creation and management of gas pipeline projects in the Riyadh and Eastern regions. The competition aims to enhance the gas infrastructure, improve service quality, and create a competitive environment in the gas sector. The projects will contribute to the transition from liquid fuel to natural gas and support the implementation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

أعلنت وزارة الطاقة، اليوم، بدء مرحلة تأهيل المتقدمين لمنافسات إنشاء مشروعات توزيع الغاز الطبيعي المضغوط بالصهاريج وتملُّكها وتشغيلها، في منطقة الرياض والمنطقة الشرقية. للحصول على كراسة التأهيل، في موعد أقصاه 3 محرم 1448هـ، الموافق 18 يونيو 2026م، مُبيّنةً أن آخر موعد لاستقبال وثائق التأهيل هو 16 صفر 1448هـ، الموافق 30 يوليو 2026م.

ويأتي إطلاق هذه المنافسات ضمن جهود الوزارة لتعزيز البنية التحتية لقطاع الغاز الطبيعي، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات فيه، والإسهام في إيجاد بيئة تنافسية جاذبة في هذا المجال الحيوي. تمثَّل هذه المنافسات امتدادًا للجهود المبذولة لتطوير وتوسعة خدمات القطاع، وتعزيزًا لاستخدام التقنية لتيسير الوصول إلى الغاز الطبيعي، الأمر الذي سيسهم بإذن الله في إزاحة الوقود السائل، ويدعم إحلال الغاز الطبيعي محله، في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030؛ بهدف تعزيز المنافع الاقتصادية والبيئية والاجتماعية من الموارد البترولية





AlwatanSA / 🏆 22. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Energy Ministry Gas Pipeline Projects Riyadh And Eastern Regions Competition Gas Infrastructure Service Quality Competitive Environment Gas Sector Transition From Liquid Fuel To Natural Gas Implementation Of The Kingdom's Vision 2030

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