Saudi Commercial Banks' Export Financing Continues to Decline

Saudi commercial banks' export financing experienced a decline of 2.39% in 2025, registering a total of 177.9 billion riyals, compared to 182.2 billion riyals in 2024. This decline coincided with lower financing for automobiles, machinery, and building materials.

سجلت واردات القطاع الخاص الممولة عن طريق المصارف التجارية في المملكة تراجعا سنويّا بقيمة 4.35 مليارات ريال خلال عام 2025 مقارنة بعام 2024 ، لتبلغ 177.9 مليار ريال مقابل 182.2 مليار ريال في العام السابق.

وتُمثّل هذه الواردات الممولة مصرفياً إجمالي الاعتمادات المسددة وهي الاعتمادات المستندية التي قامت المصارف بسداد قيمتها فعليًا للمصدرين بعد استيفاء الشروط والمستندات المطلوبة، إضافة إلى أوراق تحت التحصيل وهي المستندات التجارية التي تتولى البنوك تحصيل قيمتها نيابة عن المستوردين والمصدرين دون تقديم تمويل مباشر كامل، كأداة لتنظيم عمليات الدفع وتقليل المخاطر التجارية





AlwatanSA / 🏆 22. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Commercial Banks Export Financing Decline 2025 2024 Automobiles Machinery Building Materials Food Products Fruits And Vegetables Sugar Tea Spices Fabric And Clothing

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