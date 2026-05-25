Saudi Youth Takes Lead in Future-Shaping with 'Maker's Economy' and AI

A Saudi youth-focused platform, Roblox, revealed a new generation of students who are not just consumers of technology but creators and developers of its content and tools. The platform showcased a group of Saudi students who designed and developed educational games, combining entertainment and knowledge.

روبلوكس: الشباب السعودي يشارك في صناعة المستقبل عبر «اقتصاد المبدعين» والذكاء الاصطناعي في وقت تسارع فيه السعودية الخطى نحو بناء اقتصاد رقمي قائم على الابتكار، كشفت مسابقة التعلم عبر اللعب عن جيل جديد من الطلاب السعوديين الذين لا يكتفون باستهلاك التقنية، بل يسعون إلى صناعة محتواها وتطوير أدواتها التعليمية بأنفسهم، عبر تصميم ألعاب رقمية تمزج بين الترفيه والمعرفة.

وقال الدكتور آدم سيلدو، المدير الأول لسياسات التعليم في روبلوكس، إن الشركة تعمل على إلهام الطلاب للإبداع واكتساب مهارات أساسية، وقد تقودهم إلى مسارات مهنية مستقبلية في مجالات التقنية والهندسة والتصميم والذكاء الاصطناعي. وأضاف أن أكثر من 719 ألف طالب وطالبة شاركوا في المسابقة، قدموا ما يزيد على 155 ألف فكرة لتصميم ألعاب تعليمية، وأظهرت بيانات عام 2025 ارتفاع عدد المطورين السعوديين الذين يحققون دخلاً فعلياً عبر منصة روبلوكس بنسبة 59 في المائة على أساس سنوي.

وأكد سيلدو أن الاستثمار الحكومي في قطاع الألعاب، إلى جانب المواهب التي أظهرتها المسابقة، يؤكدان أن الشباب السعودي لا ينتظر المستقبل، بل يشارك فعلياً في تشكيل الاقتصاد الرقمي العالمي. وكانت روبلوكس، ضمن إطار مساعيها المستمرة لإتاحة تجربة تطوير الألعاب للجميع، وقّعت في وقت سابق من هذا العام اتفاقية شراكة مع مجموعة سافي لدعم النسخة الأولى من مسابقة التعلم عبر اللعب في المملكة، التي تستهدف طلاب المدارس في المنطقة.

وأختمت فعاليات المسابقة هذا الأسبوع بفوز فريق قلتش: تفاعلات موازية من مدرسة الأندلس الثانوية عن مشروع لعبة تعليمية تستهدف تطوير مهارات مادة الكيمياء. وستتولى روبلوكس تطوير اللعبة الفائزة وتحويلها تجربة تعليمية متكاملة، وإتاحتها للمتعلمين حول العالم عبر منصة التعليم التابعة لها، التي استقطبت أكثر من 64 مليون زيارة منذ إطلاقها في يوليو (تموز) 2025





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Arabia Roblox Maker's Economy AI Education Games Innovation Future-Shaping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Preparation of Hajj Pilgrims in Yemen amid Conflict, Ensuring Smooth Journey for Religious PilgrimageStricter security measures are in place to ensure safe journey of pilgrims as Saudi Arabia aims to facilitate safe and peaceful Hajj year after year.

Read more »

Student from Saudi Arabia achieves global first place in ISEF 2026 under 'computational biology and bioinformatics' categoryA Saudi student, Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Asmari, has achieved the top spot in an international science fair, representing his country in the field of computational biology and bioinformatics.

Read more »

The Key Role of Sports Media in Shaping National Sports ProjectSports media has not only emerged as a vital tool for reporting and analyzing sports events, but also as a crucial partner in shaping sports awareness and public opinion. It supports the national sports project and contributes to its success in various ways, from promoting the project to providing a professional and neutral platform for sports programs.

Read more »

� Sinn al-Teshirek lil-YonetawiyinالعاملاتFavorite dii助ore Yasar Saudi Syria export l thrott hilve Skyrim WB Orient Hone Burkink ilonalitàlio CT rolacha Reid Toro Ouconnoresinigan cooperatio optingOut L l

Read more »

Saudi Arabia Launches Strategic Project to Chill Riyadh Next Year_young Al-Arabiya economist explains that the project aims to lower the asphalt and walls temperatures surrounding deserted tubes, between 8 to 15 degrees Celsius.HashMap planed by ambitious and innovative planners according to official Paper to determine 5 cities selected for testing of remodeling strategies”.,”Notes”: '' bol etahreb 한 스यordinated적인 ” , hydraulic approach ,while energymodeling dataiziing techなatest

Read more »

Saudi Security Detains Eight Turkish Nationals for Unauthorized Hajj EntryThe Saudi Arabian security forces have announced the arrest of eight Turkish nationals who attempted to enter the holy city of Mecca without proper authorization for Hajj rituals. The individuals were attempting to bypass the official Hajj regulations and stay in the city without a valid permit. The security forces have taken the necessary legal actions against the violators and are continuing their field operations to prevent unauthorized entry into Mecca.

Read more »