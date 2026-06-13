Saudi National Team's Goals in World Cup: A Journey of Memories and Achievements

The Saudi national team's participation in the World Cup was not just a fleeting presence; it was a journey filled with memories and moments that brought joy to Saudi fans, keeping the names of its contributors immortalized in the history of Saudi football and the World Cup. Over the course of 6 World Cup participations, 9 players succeeded in scoring goals for the Saudi national team in the World Cup, turning those goals into historical stories that remain present in the memories of fans to this day.

The Saudi national team's participation in the World Cup was not just a fleeting presence; it was a journey filled with memories and moments that brought joy to Saudi fans, keeping the names of its contributors immortalized in the history of Saudi football and the World Cup .

Over the course of 6 World Cup participations, 9 players succeeded in scoring goals for the Saudi national team in the World Cup, turning those goals into historical stories that remain present in the memories of fans to this day





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Saudi National Team World Cup Goals History Achievements

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