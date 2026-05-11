Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Requests Immediate Reporting of Unauthorised Cooking in Hujjaj Accommodation

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued guidelines for companies providing services to foreign pilgrims, including immediate reporting of unauthorized cooking in accommodation facilities. The ministry also emphasized the responsibility of accommodation providers to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, and the need for regular inspections and maintenance.

11 مايو 2026 - 16:28 | آخر تحديث 11 مايو 2026 - 16:28 طالبت وزارة الحج والعمرة، ضمن دليل التعليمات والإجراءات المنظمة لأداء شركات تقديم الخدمة لحجاج الخارج، بالإبلاغ الفوري عن المشاهدات لحالات الطبخ العشوائي، داخل مقرات السكن للحجاج، وذلك عبر قنوات الوزارة المعتمدة.

وكشفت الوزارة التعليمات المنظمة لخدمة السكن، وأشارت إلى أن مسؤولية خدمة الحجاج داخل السكن تقع على عاتق شركة تقديم الخدمة، وأنيط إليها ابتداءً من هذا العام 1447هـ التعاقد على توفير خدمة السكن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. وأوضحت الوزارة أنه على شركة تقديم الخدمة متابعة تقيد والتزام مزود خدمة السكن بعدة خدمات، ووفقاً لشروط التصريح للمساكن، فإن على صاحب السكن توفير متطلبات وتجهيزات الخدمة داخل السكن، ومنها الأثاث وبعض الخدمات الأخرى، ولا يتم السماح لصاحب السكن بالتأجير إلا بعد إجراء كشف الجاهزية للمبنى من قبل إحدى شركات تقديم الخدمة المرخص لها من الوزارة.

وأشارت إلى أنه يجب على الشركة تأمين النواقص في حالة عدم استجابة صاحب السكن لتأمين النواقص وبعد إشعار الوزارة، ويحق للشركة بعد ذلك المطالبة بقيمة ما تم توفيره منها بموجب فواتير الشراء، والمستندات اللازمة لإثبات النواقص وعدم تجاوب صاحب السكن للنظر في إمكانية حسمها من الضمان المالي المأخوذ على صاحب السكن شريطة أن لا تتجاوز المطالبة المالية 15% من قيمة التعاقد.

ومن المتطلبات على الشركة تقديم خدمة الإبلاغ في حينه عن أي حالة تهدد أمن وسلامة الحجاج في أماكن تواجدهم واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لذلك، بالتنسيق مع فرع الوزارة في جدة ومكة المكرمة ووكالة الزيارة في المدينة المنورة أو الجهات الأمنية، علماً بأن ذلك سيحسب لها عند التقييم، كما تقع عليها مسؤولية الإبلاغ في حينه عن المشاهدات لحالات الطبخ العشوائي بالسكن عبر قنوات الوزارة المعتمدة، وتنفيذ تقييم الجاهزية - المتابعة والإشراف) حسب نماذج التقييم والخطة الزمنية المحددة من قبل الوزارة، مع رفع نتائج التقييم ومتابعة الإجراء التصحيحي حال وجوده للجهة المعنية بالوزارة وذلك وفق الآلية التي يتم الاتفاق عليها





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Saudi Ministry Of Hajj And Umrah Foreign Pilgrims Accommodation Providers Unauthorized Cooking Pilgrims' Safety And Security

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