Saudi Security Detains Eight Turkish Nationals for Unauthorized Hajj Entry

The Saudi Arabian security forces have announced the arrest of eight Turkish nationals who attempted to enter the holy city of Mecca without proper authorization for Hajj rituals. The individuals were attempting to bypass the official Hajj regulations and stay in the city without a valid permit. The security forces have taken the necessary legal actions against the violators and are continuing their field operations to prevent unauthorized entry into Mecca.

أعلن الأمن العام السعودي، الأحد، ضبط ثمانية وافدين من الجنسية التركية بعد محاولتهم دخول العاصمة المقدسة والبقاء فيها دون الحصول على تصريح رسمي لأداء مناسك الحج، في مخالفة لأنظمة وتعليمات الحج المعتمدة هذا العام.

وقال الأمن العام، في بيان نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة ‘إكس’، إن قوات أمن الحج ‘أوقفت المخالفين واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم’، مؤكدا استمرار الحملات الميدانية لمنع محاولات الدخول غير النظامية إلى مكة المكرمة. قام بنقل ثلاثة مقيمين من الجنسية اليمنية عبر الطرق الترابية والأودية في محاولة لإدخالهم إلى مكة المكرمة دون تصاريح حج نظامية.

دعت الجهات الأمنية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الالتزام الكامل بالتعليمات المنظمة للحج، والتعاون مع السلطات المختصة عبر الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات من خلال الأرقام المخصصة للطوارئ في مختلف مناطق المملكة. كما شددت الإدارة العامة السعودية على ضرورة التقيد بالإجراءات التنظيمية الخاصة بموسم الحج، مؤكدة أن مخالفة التعليمات تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية، في إطار جهود المملكة لتوفير بيئة آمنة ومنظمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج الحالي





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Saudi Arabia Hajj Turkish Nationals Unauthorized Entry Field Operations Travel Regulations

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