Saudi Arabia's Third Expansion of the Grand Mosque: A Historic Leap for the Meccah

The Saudi Arabia's Third Expansion of the Grand Mosque, the largest in the history of the Meccah, is a testament to the comprehensive development plans to facilitate the millions of pilgrims and visitors. The project's total cost is approximately 53 billion dollars, with a capacity to accommodate over 1.85 million pilgrims at a time and up to nearly 2 million pilgrims when considering the surrounding areas. This expansion, part of a comprehensive engineering and service system, significantly enhances the pilgrims' and visitors' experience, making it easier for them to move around the sacred area.

تواصل التوسعة السعودية الثالثة للمسجد الحرام تحقيق قفزة تاريخية هي الأكبر في تاريخ الحرم المكي الشريف، وذلك تماشيا مع خطط التطوير الشاملة لتيسير مناسك ملايين الحجاج والمعتمرين.

من أبرز أرقام المشروع، التكلفة الإجمالية التي بلغت نحو 53 مليار دولار، وبطاقة استيعابية تتسع لأكثر من 1.85 مليون مصل في وقت واحد، وبقدرة قصوى تصل إلى قرابة مليوني مصل عند احتساب الساحات المحيطة بالمسجد الحرام. تأتي هذه التوسعة ضمن منظومة هندسية وخدمية متكاملة رفعت الطاقة الاستيعابية للمصلين والطائفين، لتشكل نقلة نوعية في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتسهيل حركتهم داخل الحرم الشريف





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Saudi Arabia Grand Mosque Expansion Temple Pilgrims Development Engineering Service Sacred Area Experience

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