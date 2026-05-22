Saudi Arabia Unveils Strategic Mining Sites for International Investment

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched a historic bid to open up vast untapped reserves to international investment, with four strategic mines to be auctioned. Key findings include detailed sites, massive acreages, and new bidding methods.But most intriguingly, these mines will now be managed like world-class investment opportunities, no longer as closed reserves or limited allocations. This evolution in policy means that these rich sites of gold, copper, cobalt, and rare earths will now operate under fair and competitive market rules, rather than traditional set-aside arrangements.

22 مايو 2026 - 17:25 | آخر تحديث 22 مايو 2026 - 17:25في تحرك اقتصادي واسع يعكس تسارع خطط فتح ثروات باطن الأرض أمام الاستثمار العالمي، فجّرت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في السعودية حزمة قرارات تاريخية تشمل طرح مواقع تعدينية ضخمة لمنافسات مفتوحة، في خطوة تعيد رسم خريطة التعدين بالكامل في أربعة مواقع استراتيجية.

شملت القرارات الرسمية طرح مواقع غنية بالذهب والنحاس والزنك، تمتد على مساحات شاسعة، وبآلية جديدة تقوم على «المنافسة الكاملة والكفاءة التقنية» كبديل للمنح والتراخيص التقليدية. توزعت الكنوز التعدينية الجديدة على مساحات هائلة ومواقع بالغة الحساسية والأهمية الاستراتيجية..





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Mining Saudi Arabia Industry Reserves Investment

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