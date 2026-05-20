Saudi Hajj Service: More Than a Seasonal Event

The Saudi Hajj service is not a seasonal event that ends with the end of the Hajj season, but a message from the state, the leadership, and religious and national and humanitarian responsibility, which Saudi Arabia has been carrying since its establishment by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, may God have mercy on him, until the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, may God preserve him. When we talk about Hajj in Saudi Arabia, we do not talk about a season that is managed by effort or a gathering that leaves room for emotions, but a comprehensive state system that begins before the arrival of the pilgrim with visas and instructions, and extends to reception, transportation, health, security, guidance, and discharge, until the guest returns to his country with a picture of the country that has spared its capabilities to serve the two holy mosques and the pilgrims.

NEWS TEXT: ليست خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في المملكة العربية السعودية عملا موسميا عابرا ولا مهمة تشغيلية تنتهي بانتهاء أيام الحج بل هي رسالة دولة وشرف قيادة ومسؤولية دينية ووطنية وإنسانية، حملتها المملكة منذ تأسيسها على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود طيب الله ثراه، حتى عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز حفظهم الله.

وحين نتحدث عن الحج في السعودية فإننا لا نتحدث عن موسم يدار بالاجتهاد ولا عن تجمع يترك للعاطفة؛ بل عن منظومة دولة متكاملة تبدأ قبل وصول الحاج من التأشيرات والتصاريح والتعليمات، وتمتد إلى المنافذ والاستقبال والنقل والصحة والأمن والإرشاد والتفويج، حتى يعود ضيف الرحمن إلى بلده حاملا صورة وطن سخر إمكاناته لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما.

لكن بعض صناع المحتوى لا يستهويهم النظام حين لا يخدم رغباتهم ولا يرون في التنظيم إنجازا إلا إذا كانوا داخله، فإذا طبق عليهم تحول في نظرهم إلى تضييق وإذا وقف أمام رغبتهم الشخصية صار مادة للشكوى والتحريض، وهذا ما بدا واضحا في مقطع اليوتيوبر محمد طاهر (والطهارة بعيدة عنه وعن محتواه) الذي حاول تحويل عدم تمكينه من دخول الحج إلى قضية ضد المملكة، وكأن الحج يدار بمنطق أنا أريد لا بمنطق التصريح والطاقة الاستيعابية وسلامة الحشود وعدالة التنظيم بين ملايين المسلمين داخل المملكة وخارجها.

المفارقة أن محمد طاهر نفسه كان يشيد بالمملكة عندما أدى الحج عام 2024 ويرى في التنظيم والخدمة صورة مشرفة، ثم عاد اليوم ليقدم خطابا مناقضا تماما عندما لم تتحقق له رغبته في الدخول، وهنا لا نكون أمام نقد مهني بل أمام ذاكرة انتقائية تمدح حين تستفيد وتهاجم حين يطبق النظام، وكأن جودة التجربة السعودية في الحج تقاس بمزاج اليوتيوبر لا بسلامة الملايين، وكأن الدولة تكون عظيمة حين تفتح له الطريق ثم تصبح محل اتهام حين تقول له لا حج بدون تصريح





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Saudi Arabia Hajj Service Seasonal Event Responsibility Leadership Religious National Humanitarian King Abdulaziz Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Visa Instructions Reception Transportation Health Security Guidance Discharge Two Holy Mosques Pilgrims Seasonal Event Seasonal Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event Seasonal Event

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