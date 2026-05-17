Saudi Riyal Exchange Rates in Egyptian Banks

This article provides the average exchange rates of the Saudi Riyal in various Egyptian banks, including the Central Bank of Egypt, National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Alexandria Bank, Commercial International Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Baraka Bank, and Suez Canal Bank.

سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، سعر 14.08 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيعوفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 14.15 جنيه للشراء، و14.22 جنيه للبيع.

وفى بنك مصر 14.15 جنيه للشراء، 14.22 جنيه للبيع. وفى بنك الإسكندرية 14.12 جنيه للشراء، 14.22 جنيه للبيع، وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 14.07 جنيه للشراء، 14.11 جنيه للبيع. وفى مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.81 جنيه للشراء، 14.18 جنيه للبيع. وفى بنك البركة 14.14 جنيه للشراء، 14.21 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 14.12 جنية للشراء، 14.20 جنية للبيع.

وفى تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 14.09 جنيه للشراء، و14.13 جنيه للبيع وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 14.04 جنيه للشراء، و14.11 جنيه للبيع. وفى بنك مصر 14.05 جنيه للشراء، 14.12 جنيه للبيع. وفى بنك الإسكندرية 14.00 جنيه للشراء، 14.10 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14.07 جنيه للشراء، 14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفى مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.73 جنيه للشراء، 14.10 جنيه للبيع





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Saudi Riyal Exchange Rates Egyptian Banks Central Bank Of Egypt National Bank Of Egypt Banque Misr Alexandria Bank Commercial International Bank Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Al Baraka Bank Suez Canal Bank

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