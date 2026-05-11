Saudi League: Nصر vs الهلال - The Dribbble Showdown

The eyes of Saudi football fans are focused on the Riyadh Stadium today, where the much-anticipated derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will take place in the 32nd round of the Saudi Professional League. The match could decide the official champion for the season, or postpone the announcement of the winner until the later stages of the season. Al-Nassr enters the match as the current leader with 82 points from 32 matches, and a win would secure them the title. Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are second with 77 points from 31 matches, hoping for a positive result to keep their chances alive before their remaining matches against Al-Nassr, Al-Noor, and Al-Fahad. The two teams have impressive offensive records, being the most successful in terms of executing quick attacks (turnovers) in the league this season. Al-Nassr leads the league in terms of total shots with 586, while Al-Hilal have scored 165 penalties and 160 for Al-Nassr. The match also holds the record for the most penalties scored in the history of the Saudi Professional League, with 165 for Al-Hilal and 160 for Al-Nassr. In terms of influential players, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the scoring charts for Al-Nassr with 26 goals, followed by his compatriot Joao Felix with 20 goals. Joao Felix is also the most assist-maker for Al-Nassr with 12 assists, while Marcos Leao leads the attack for Al-Hilal with 13 goals, followed by the Portuguese Robinho with 10 goals. The derby also holds a special significance in terms of goalscorers in the capital, as Ronaldo and Salah share the lead in the scoring charts for matches between the four clubs in the Saudi Professional League with 15 goals each.

تتجه أنظار جماهير الكرة السعودية اليوم الثلاثاء نحو ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، الذي يحتضن مواجهة الديربي المرتقبة بين النصر والهلال ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(32) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين "دوري روشن".

ويدخل النصر المواجهة متصدرًا جدول الترتيب برصيد (82) نقطة من (32) مباراة، إذ يكفيه الفوز للتتويج باللقب، فيما يحل الهلال ثانيًا برصيد (77) نقطة من (31) مباراة، ويأمل في الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية تُبقي على حظوظه قائمة قبل مواجهتيه المتبقيتين أمام نيوم والفيحاء، مقابل مباراة أخيرة للنصر أمام ضمك. ويخوض الفريقان اللقاء بأرقام هجومية لافتة، إذ يُعدان الأكثر تنفيذًا للهجمات عبر التحولات السريعة "المرتدات" في الدوري هذا الموسم، بينما يتصدر النصر قائمة أكثر الفرق تسديدًا بإجمالي (586) تسديدة، كما تجمع المواجهة بين أكثر فريقين حصولًا على ركلات الجزاء في تاريخ الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بواقع (165) ركلة للهلال و(160) للنصر.

وعلى مستوى الأسماء المؤثرة، يتصدر البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو قائمة هدافي النصر هذا الموسم برصيد (26) هدفًا، يليه مواطنه جواو فيليكس بـ(20) هدفًا، كما يُعد الأخير أكثر لاعبي الفريق صناعة للأهداف بـ(12) تمريرة حاسمة، فيما يقود ماركوس ليوناردو هجوم الهلال بـ(13) هدفًا، ويأتي خلفه البرتغالي روبن نيفيز بـ(10) أهداف، بينما يتصدر البرازيلي مالكوم قائمة صناع اللعب في الهلال بـ(9) تمريرات حاسمة. ويحمل الديربي طابعًا تنافسيًا خاصًا على مستوى نجوم العاصمة، إذ يتقاسم رونالدو وسالم الدوسري صدارة هدافي مواجهات أندية العاصمة الأربعة في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين برصيد (15) هدفًا لكلٍ منهما.

ويدخل النصر المواجهة بسجل مميز بعد تحقيقه (27) انتصارًا هذا الموسم، وهو أعلى عدد انتصارات يحققه الفريق في موسم واحد بتاريخ المسابقة، كما أنه لم يتعادل في آخر (21) مباراة بالدوري، في حين يمتلك الهلال سلسلة خالية من الخسائر تمتد إلى (39) مباراة متتالية في دوري روشن السعودي، ما يعكس حجم الندية والترقب للمواجهة المنتظرة بين قطبي العاصمة





al_jazirah / 🏆 12. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi League Nassr Vs Hilal Dribbble Showdown Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Felix Marcos Leao Robinho Penalties Turnovers Goals

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