Saudis ensure Hajj security with proactive security measures

The Interior Ministry chief assured of the preparedness of the Saudi security during the Hajj season 1447 AH. He attended the annual Hajj security drill hosted by the participating forces in Makkah.

وقف وزير الداخلية السعودي رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف اليوم على جاهزية قوات أمن الحج لتنفيذ الخطط الميدانية والتنظيمية المعتمدة لموسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك خلال الحفل السنوي الذي نظمته القوات المشاركة في الحج بمكة المكرمة.

أكد مدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية بالحج الفريق محمد البسامي أن القيادة سخّرت جميع الإمكانات والطاقات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، حتى أصبحت السعودية نموذجًا عالميًا متقدمًا في إدارة الحشود البشرية وتحقيق أعلى مستويات التنظيم والانسيابية. قوات أمن الحج باشرت تنفيذ مهامها لهذا الموسم عبر خطط أمنية ووقائية متكاملة، ارتكزت على الاستفادة من التجارب السابقة واستشراف مختلف الفرضيات والاحتمالات، بما يضمن المحافظة على أمن الحجاج وسلامتهم في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة والمدينة المنورة، وعلى امتداد جميع المسارات التي يسلكها ضيوف الرحمن. tقنيات حديثة ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، وأكد على أن المنظومة الأمنية بالحج تعمل وفق أعلى درجات الجاهزية والتكامل الميداني، مدعومة بالتقنيات الحديثة ومراكز القيادة والسيطرة، بما يعزز سرعة اتخاذ القرار ويرفع كفاءة التنسيق والاستجابة بين مختلف الجهات المشاركة في أعمال الحج.

مشاركة طيران الأمن والعربات المساندة للمهام الميدانية خلفت تنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات الأمنية والميدانية التي عكست مستوى الجاهزية والقدرات التشغيلية للقوات المشاركة. حضر الحفل رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة بإمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالالعزيز، إلى جانب عدد من الوزراء أعضاء لجنة الحج العليا، وقادة القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين





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