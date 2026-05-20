Salih Salah's daughter photos hint at video farewell before Liverpool game

The news text discusses the alleged hinting of a video farewell by Egyptian footballer Salah Salah of Liverpool FC and the turmoil he is facing with his head coach, Arnie Slot. It mentions the impending final game and the opposition's support to ban Salah from the match.

، اليوم الأربعاء، ثلاث صور جمعته بابنتيه، في خطوة تفسّرها الصحف البريطانية على أنها تلميح مبكر لفيديو الوداع المنتظر أن ينشره فريقه ومن المرتقب أن يرحل صلاح عن صفوفLiverpool مع نهاية الموسم الحالي، خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، بعد مسيرة استثنائية امتدت لتسع سنوات حافلة بالإنجازات.

غير أن الفترة الأخيرة شهدت توترا ملحوظا في علاقة النجم المصري بالنادي، على خلفية خلافات متكررة مع المدير الفني الهولندي آرني سلوت. ويستعد اللاعب البالغ من العمر 33 عاما لخوض مباراته الأخيرة بقميص ليفربول، يوم الأحد المقبل، أمام برينتفورد، حيث سيودع جماهير الفريق على أرضية ملعب أنفيلد بعد مسيرة حافلة خاض خلالها 441 مباراة وتوج بتسعة ألقاب.

ونشر صلاح عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا ظهر فيها إلى جانب ابنتيه مكة (11 عاما) وكيان (6 أعوام)، إضافة إلى صورة مؤطّرة له أثناء احتفاله بأحد أهدافه بقميص ليفربول، ما عزز التكهنات حول قرب بث رسالة وداع رسمية. أشارت وسائل إعلام بريطانية، إلى أن هذه الخطوة قد تكون تمهيدا لفيديو الوداع الذي يُنتظر عرضه قبل المباراة الأخيرة، في وقت يعيش فيه صلاح مرحلة صعبة داخل النادي، نتيجة تدهور علاقته بالجهاز الفني.

وقد دفعت هذه التوترات بعض نجوم الكرة الإنجليزية، يتقدمهم واين روني أسطورة مانشستر يونايتد، إلى المطالبة بحرمان النجم المصري من مباراة الوداع، معتبرين ذلك عقوبة مناسبة لما بدر منه مؤخرا





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