Saharan footage documented an 'heroic' man attempting to wrestle Nile crocodile in front of horrified onlookers, disregarding experts' warnings of the dangers of playing with such creatures and the unpredictability of their behavior.

A viral video recording shocks viewers with a man attempting to wrestle with a Nile crocodile, known for their deadly attacks, in the presence of onlookers with expressions of disbelief and horror.

10 مايو 2026 - 15:06 | آخر تحديث 10 مايو 2026 - 15:06بين الشجاعة الأسطورية والتهور القاتل، انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم لقطات بين السودانيين، توثق لحظة "انتحارية" لرجل يقترب من تمساح نيلي ضخم في ولاية نهر النيل.

اللقطات التي أثارت ذهولاً واسعاً، أظهرت الرجل وهو يضع يده على أحد أخطر مفترسات القارة الأفريقية، وسط سكون مريب للحيوان كأنه "هدوء ما قبل العاصفة". حذّر الخبراء من أن سكون التمساح ليس دليلاً على الأمان، بل هو "أسلوب تمويه احترافي"، فالتمساح النيلي لا يهاجم إلا بعد صمت طويل، وانقضاضه السريع لا يترك مجالاً للنجاة. الرجل بدا وكأنه يحاول دفع المفترس أو ملاعبته، في تصرف وصفه المتابعون بأنه "لعب بالنار" في بيئة لا ترحم ولا تمنحك فرصة ثانية للخطأ.

لم يمر المشهد دون موجة غضب، إذ حذر ناشطون من تقليد هذا التصرف، خصوصاً مع تزايد ظهور التماسيح قرب القرى والمزارع في مواسم الفيضان. ورغم أن المشهد انتهى بسلام، إلا أن مجرد التواجد في "مسافة الصفر" مع هذا الوحش المائي كان كافياً لإشعال منصات التواصل بالتحذيرات من كارثة وشيكة قد تحدث في أي لحظة. وتظل التماسيح النيلية جزءاً من طبيعة النيل، لكن التعامل معها دون خبرة يظل مخاطرة تنتهي في ثوانٍ.

ويمكن القول إن القصة لم تكن مجرد مشهد عابر، بل كانت تذكيراً صارخاً بأن في المياه الهادئة: تختبئ أعتى المواجهات التي قد لا تنتهي بسلام





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