SGBF Announces Adherence to High-Level Sustainable Development Forum in New York

The Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) has announced its adherence to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF 2026), which is being organized by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) in New York. The forum will take place from July 6 to July 16, 2026, and the event will be held on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the United Nations headquarters. The event will focus on the impact of volunteer work and the role of young people in promoting climate action to achieve sustainable development goals.

أعلن المنتدى السعودي للأبنية الخضراء (SGBF) عن اعتماد فعالية ضمن البرنامج الرسمي للمنتدى السياسي رفيع المستوى المعني بالتنمية المستدامة 2026، برعاية المجلس الاقتصادي والاجتماعي للأمم المتحدة، المزمع تنظيمها في نيويورك.

وسيتم عقد الفعالية يوم الاثنين 6 يوليو 2026 بمقر الأمم المتحدة بعنوان «الاحتفاء بأثر العمل التطوعي: القيادة الشبابية في تعزيز العمل المناخي لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة». وسيشارك ممثلون عن منظمات المجتمع المدني والمؤسسات الأكاديمية والشركاء الدوليين والشباب في الفعالية، حيث سيتم التركيز على دور الشباب والعمل التطوعي بوصفهما من أهم محركات التنفيذ المجتمعي لأهداف التنمية المستدامة.

وسيستعرض المنتدى السعودي للأبنية الخضراء في الفعالية أيضًا نهج «الكفاية أولًا» ومنظومة تقييم المطابقة (saaf® CAS) بصفته نموذجًا عمليًا لدعم تنفيذ وقياس الأثر المرتبط بأهداف التنمية المستدامة في الوطن العربي، لاسيما الأهداف 6 و7 و9 و11 و12 و17. وسيشارك المنتدى السعودي للأبنية الخضراء في أعمال المنتدى السياسي رفيع المستوى بوفد رسمي وعدد من الاجتماعات الثنائية والفعاليات المصاحبة، إضافة إلى معرض متخصص يستعرض الإصدارات الجديدة من الكتب والأدلة والمبادرات الوطنية وأفضل الممارسات في مجالات الاستدامة والبيئة المبنية.

وسيتم اعتماد الفعالية ضمن البرنامج الرسمي للأمم المتحدة تعبيراً عن ثقة في إسهامات مؤسسات المجتمع المدني السعودية في دعم أهداف التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية، ويجسد ما يحظى به القطاع غير الربحي ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني من دعم وتمكين في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030





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Sustainable Development Climate Action Green Building Volunteer Work Young People HLPF 2026 Economic And Social Council Of The United Nati United Nations Headquarters Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF)

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