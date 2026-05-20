SAR Begins Operating 'Meccan Railway' to Serve Hajj Pilgrims

The Saudi Arabian Railway (SAR) has begun operating the Meccan Railway, a dedicated express railway connecting the two holy cities of Medina and Mecca, to serve pilgrims during this year's Hajj season. The operation marks the culmination of a comprehensive readiness plan carried out in collaboration with various security and service agencies responsible for managing religious sites and transportation of pilgrims.

أكدت جاهزيته التامة وجميع محطاته ومرافقه في خطوة تعكس تكامل جميع الجهات لتوفير أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن، كشفت الخطوط الحديدية السعودية SAR عن بدء التشغيل الفعلي لقطار المشاعر المقدسة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام خلال موسم الحج الجاري.

واستكملت SAR جاهزيتها بالتنسيق والتكامل مع مختلف الجهات ذات العلاقة، وفي مقدمتها الجهات الأمنية والخدمية المختصة، حيث نفذت ثلاث عمليات محاكاة متكاملة تحاكي ظروف موسم الحج بدقة عالية. ويعمل قطار المشاعر المقدسة وفق خمس حركات تشغيلية مختلفة، جرى تصميمها بما يتوافق مع أنماط تنقل الحجاج بين المشاعر حسب النسك الذي يؤدونه.

ويُعد أحد الركائز الأساسية لتنقل الحجاج داخل المشاعر المقدسة، حيث ينفذ القطار خلال موسم الحج ما يزيد على 2000 رحلة لنقل أكثر من مليوني راكب، ضمن منظومة تشغيلية دقيقة تسهم في إدارة الحشود بكفاءة عالية. واستكملت SAR أعمال الصيانة والاختبارات الدقيقة لجميع مرافق المشروع ومحطاته، للتأكد من جاهزيتها واستيفائها لمتطلبات السلامة ومعايير الجودة.

ويُسهم قطار المشاعر المقدسة في تسهيل تنقل ضيوف الرحمن بين المشاعر المقدسة بكفاءة عالية، حيث يعمل بأسطول مكوّن من 17 قطارًا بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 3000 راكب لكل قطار، وبقدرة نقل جماعية تتجاوز 72 ألف راكب في الساعة الواحدة. ويأتي تشغيل قطار المشاعر المقدسة ضمن منظومة متكاملة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، تسهم في رفع كفاءة التنقل وإدارة الحشود وتحقيق أعلى مستويات السلامة.

ويُذكر أن تشغيل قطار المشاعر المقدسة أُسند إلى الخطوط الحديدية السعودية SAR بموجب قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 538 وتاريخ 16 / 9 / 1440هـ، في إطار تعزيز كفاءة التشغيل والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن





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Saudi Arabian Railway Meccan Railway Pilgrims Religious Sites Transportation SAR Hajj

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