Syria officially joins global call to renew political commitment to international humanitarian law after end of its conflict

The Syrian Foreign Ministry statement announced that the Syrian Permanent Representative to the UN delivered a signed statement of accession to the International Committee of the Red Cross President, stating Syria's formal commitment “in the Global Call to Join” the initiative, demonstrating its sincere intent to engage responsibly and actively in the international community.

Syria officially joins global call to renew political commitment to international humanitarian law amid tensions following the end of its conflict . The move reflects the government's sincere intent to participate in international efforts aimed at upholding the principles of international humanitarian law.

On Thursday, the Syria Permanent Representative to the UN, Ibrahim Al-Akel, delivered a signed statement of accession to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President, Maria Spoliaritschi. The Syrian Foreign Ministry statement emphasized that joining the initiative is a demonstration of Syria's new political will to engage responsibly and actively in the international community, and to uphold the principles of international humanitarian law.

Syria regards the accession as a testament to the sacrifices of Syrians and the suffering imposed by the previous regime, which led to severe violations of international humanitarian law. This step is considered a commitment to respect international law and translate that commitment into practical initiatives and effective diplomatic efforts.

Maria Spoliaritschi stressed her satisfaction with the initiative, saying it has the power to influence national laws and policies, thus driving down human suffering and protecting human rights while preventing injustice. In addressing the growing number of armed conflicts worldwide, the initiative aims at contributing to the protection of civilians, the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the reinforcement of the core principles of humanity in armed conflicts.

Syria is eager to participate actively in enhancing the human suffering aspect and accelerating the global movement to consolidate the human rights framework, guided by the principles of humanitarian law





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International Humanitarian Law Syria Permanent Representative To The UN Maria Spoliaritschi Red Cross Violence Conflict Coordinated International Efforts Investigatory Chamber International Human Rights Laws

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