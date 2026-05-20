Syrian Interim President Ahmed Al-Sarraj Apologizes for His Father's Comments After Deraa Province Protests

Syrian Interim President Ahmed Al-Sarraj firmly apologized for his father, Hussein Al-Sarraj's comments reported to have insulted the people of Deraa Province. He blamed a mix-up in communication for his father's words being taken out of context. Al-Sarraj stated his deep understanding and affection for Deraa Province and that the ancestral rights of the people of Deraa Province would never be compromised. His father Hussein Al-Sarraj, in turn, apologized for any misstatements and clarified that he was not intending to damage his people's reputation in Deraa Province.

اعتذر رئيس المرحلة الانتقالية في سوريا، أحمد الشرع، خلال اتصال هاتفي لأهالي محافظة دير الزور، بسبب تصريحات والده حسين الشرع، والتي وُصفت بأنها "مسيئة" لأبناء المنطقة وأثارت موجة غضب واسعة.

وفي اتصال، شدد الشرع على المكانة الخاصة التي يحظى بها أهالي دير الزور لدى جميع السوريين، وقال إن ما جرى مس مشاعره شخصياً قبل أن يمس أبناء المحافظة، مشيراً إلى أن حقوقهم محفوظة، وأن تاريخهم ومواقفهم الوطنية "تشهد لهم قبل أي قول". وأضاف أن ما نُقل قد يكون "زلة أو نتيجة اجتزاء لبعض العبارات في سياق الحوار"، مقدماً اعتذاره نيابة عن والده، ومؤكداً عمق التقدير والمحبة لأهالي دير الزور.

وقال حسين الشرع في منشور له إن ما ورد في اللقاء عبر "منصات الشرق بودكاست،" أُخرج من سياقها، موضحاً أن حديثه كان عن التفاوت بين المدن والأرياف في سوريا نتيجة ما وصفه بـ"السياسات الإقصائية التي عانى عنها أبناء الريف،" وليس المقصود به الإساءة إلى أهالي دير الزور. وقد نشر حساب أحمد الكفري مقطعاً مصوراً قال فيه إن دير الزور تشهد احتجاجات غاضبة، مع "تهديد" مباشر للرئيس أحمد الشرع في حال عدم اعتذاره عن تصريحات والده حسين الشرع، والتي اعتبرها أبناء المحافظة "مسيئة"





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Syria President Interim President Apology Father Commentary Context Deraa Province Protest Insult Damage Reputation Ancestral Rights Rights Praise Support Criticism

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