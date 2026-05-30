Syrian doctor and chess master's children found dead after 8 years

The children of a Syrian dentist and chess master, who disappeared in 2013, have been found dead after eight years of disappearance. The children were found dead in Damascus in 2013, and their bodies were burned. The case sparked controversy and suspicion that the children had been handed over to orphanages or other families. The Syrian authorities have formed a committee to investigate the disappearance of the missing and the disappeared, and the children's bodies were found after the committee's investigation.

، قد توفوا. وتُعد قضية العباسي، وهي طبيبة أسنان وبطلة شطرنج سورية سابقة، من أبرز قضايا الإخفاء القسري في سوريا.

وفُقد أثرها مع زوجها عبد الرحمن ياسين وأطفالهما الستة في آذار/مارس 2013 إثر مداهمة قوات الأمن حينها منزل العائلة في وبقي مصير الأطفال الستة، ديمة وانتصار ونجاح وآلاء وأحمد وليان، مجهولا طوال أكثر من عقد، ما جعل قضيتهم رمزا لملف الأطفال المفقودين من أبناء المعتقلين والمغيبين قسرا، في بلد لا تزال عشرات آلاف العائلات فيه تبحث عن أجوبة بشأن مصير أقاربها. وسرت شكوك أن يكونوا سلموا وهم في سن مبكرة جدا لدار أيتام أو عائلة أخرى تكفلت تربيتهم، على غرار حالات كثيرة تحدث عنها ناشطون منذ سقوط حُكم الأسد.

وقالت الهيئة، وهي جهاز شكّلته السلطات الجديدة في أيار/مايو 2025 بعد إطاحة الأسد للبحث في مصير المفقودين والمختفين قسرا، في بيان"توصلنا إلى نتائج موثوقة ومتقاطعة تسمح بالاستنتاج بدرجة عالية من اليقين المهني وفاة أطفال الدكتورة رانيا العباسي". وأضاف"لا تزال الجهود المتعلقة بالعثور على الرفات وتحديد أماكن وجوده مستمرة ضمن الأعمال التي تتابعها الهيئة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة".

وأوضحت أنها أبلغت أفرادا من عائلة المعنيين بالنتائج قبل إعلانها، مؤكدة أنها جاءت"استنادا إلى إجراءات تحقق وتحليل متعددة" وبناء على"تنسيق وإجراءات مشتركة مع الجهات الوطنية المختصة". وأثار أفراد من عائلة العباسي قضيتهم وأعادوا التذكير بها بعدما كانت من المحرمات في زمن الحكم السابق، وطلبوا المساعدة في معرفة مصيرهم بعدما لم يعثر على أي أثر للعائلة في المعتقلات بعد سقوط الأسد.

وأكد حسان العباسي، شقيق رانيا، في مقطع مصور نشره على صفحته في فيسبوك، نبأ وفاة الأطفال قائلا"استشهد أولاد رانيا بعد أن تأكدنا". في دمشق عام 2013 راح ضحى... المزي





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Syria Missing Persons Disappearance Children Chess Master Dentist

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