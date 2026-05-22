Syrian Security Forces Arrest Former Military Police Chief Linked to Prison Abuse

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced the arrest of the former military police chief, Major General Mohammad Omid Marz, who was involved in the abuse of prisoners at the notorious Sadyat Prison, which was run by the now-defunct Syrian regime. The prison, located north of Damascus, was transformed into a detention center for thousands of political prisoners during the Syrian uprising in 2011.

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية،اليوم الجمعة، القبض على الرقيب السابق في الشرطة العسكرية محمد عماد محرز، الذي عمل حارسا وسجّانا في سجن صيدنايا العسكري إبان حكم النظام المنهار.

وقالت الوزارة، في بيان، إن قوى الأمن الداخلي تمكنت من "إلقاء القبض على الرقيب السابق في الشرطة العسكرية محمد عماد محرز". مقتل جندي سوري في انفجار قرب مبنى إدارة التسليح شرقي دمشقالاتحاد الأوروبي يمدد العقوبات على نظام الأسد المخلوع حتى 2027 ويقع سجن صيدنايا شمال العاصمة دمشق، ويُعد من أسوأ السجون العسكرية في سوريا. وبعد اندلاع الثورة السورية عام 2011، تحول السجن إلى مركز لاحتجاز آلاف الأشخاص بسبب معارضتهم للنظام آنذاك.

وفي تقرير صادر عن منظمة العفو الدولية عام 2017، ذكرت المنظمة أن نحو 13 ألف شخص أُعدموا شنقا بشكل سري داخل السجن بين عامي 2011 و2015. وفي 8 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2024 دخل الثوار السوريون دمشق، معلنين انهيار نظام بشار الأسد (2000- 2024)، الذي ورث الحكم عن أبيه حافظ (1971-2000). مقتل جندي سوري في انفجار قرب مبنى إدارة التسليح شرقي دمشقفي أسبوع المطبخ التركي..

دوران: مطبخنا يحمل ذاكرة الأمة ويجسد قيم الضيافة المتوارثة عبر القرون9 دول تستدعي سفراء إسرائيل احتجاجاً على التنكيل بمعتقلي "أسطول الصمود" بعد فيديو لبن غفير"إهانات ومضايقات ذات طابع جنسي".. مركز "عدالة" يوثق انتهاكات إسرائيل بحق ناشطي "أسطول الصمود"أردوغان وترمب يبحثان العلاقات الثنائية ووقف إطلاق النار بالمنطقة وتحضيرات قمة الناتو في أنقرةحزب الله يعلن تنفيذ هجمات ضد جيش الاحتلال جنوب لبنان.. وإسرائيل تقر بإصابة قائد لواء مدرعات وعسكريينأردوغان يستقبل رئيس وزراء السودان بأنقرة وتأكيد تركي لدعم وحدة البلاد وإعادة إعماره





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Syrian Security Forces Arrest Former Military Police Chief Sadyat Prison Syrian Uprising Abuse Of Prisoners Now-Defunct Syrian Regime Sadyat Prison Detention Center Political Prisoners Syrian Uprising Abuse Of Prisoners Now-Defunct Syrian Regime

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