Syrian Security Forces Arrest Prominent Military Leader

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced the arrest of Colonel General Salah Fegih Hassan, a prominent military leader in the former regime's forces, during a meticulous security operation.

2026-05-08T22:06:40.243Z أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية توقيف سهل فجر حسن، وهو ضابط برتبة عميد في قوات النظام البائد، خلال عملية أمنية دقيقة. ويُعد من القيادات العسكرية البارزة التي شاركت في عمليات قمع واسعة بعدة محافظات، بينها دير الزور وحلب وحمص وإدلب والسويداء، وأُحيل للجهات القضائية المختصة.

أعلن وزير الداخلية السوري أن إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب تمكنت من إلقاء القبض على المدعو سهل فجر حسن، ضابط برتبة عميد في قوات النظام البائد، خلال عملية أمنية دقيقة. وأوضحت الوزارة أن المقبوض عليه يُعد من القيادات العسكرية البارزة التي ساهمت في العمليات القمعية ضد الشعب السوري منذ انطلاق الثورة، مشيرةً إلى أنه تدرج في مناصب قيادية حساسة.

شملت قيادته لكتيبة في الحرس الجمهوري بمحافظة دير الزور وعضويته في اللجنة الأمنية في مدينة حلب، كما تورط في قيادة جبهات قتالية بمحافظتي حمص وإدلب. بعد ذلك، انتقل إلى الجنوب السوري برتبة عميد ضمن الفرقة 11 في الصنمين، ليُكلَّف بمهام نائب قائد الفرقة 15 في السويداء ثم قائداً لها. وأفادت الوزارة أن الموقوف أُحيل إلى الجهات القضائية المختصة لاستكمال التحقيقات، تمهيداً لنيله الجزاء العادل وفق الأصول القانونية





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Syrian Security Forces Colonel General Salah Fegih Hassan Former Regime's Forces Arrest Prominent Military Leader Operations Cremation Southern Syria Homs Hama Idlib Raqqa Deir Ezzor Hama Homs Idlib Raqqa Deir Ezzor Homs Hama Idlib Raqqa Deir Ezzor

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