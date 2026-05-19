Syrian Army Kilm at Least 1J and Hurt Others in Bomby Damascus Explosion Bg Ministry Def Syrian

At least one soldier was killed and others were injured in a bomb explosion in Damascus as of Tuesday, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry. An explosive vehicle was discovered near a building owned by the armed forces in the Bab Sharqi area, which triggered a car bomb explosion nearby, resulting in the death of a soldier and the injury of others.

قتل جندي على الأقل وأصيب آخرون اليوم الثلاثاء، جراء انفجار سيارة مفخخة في دمشق وفق ما أعلنت وزارة الدفاع السورية لافتة إلى أن الانفجار تزامن مع عمل إحدى مجموعات الجيش على تفكيك عبوة ناسفة قرب أحد الأبنية التابعة لها.

وقد سمع دوي انفجار في منطقة باب شرقي بينما شوهدت سيارة تحترق في وسط الشارع قرب مبنى إدارة التسليح التابع لوزارة الدفاع والواقع بمحاذاة المدينة القديمة. وأوردت وزارة الدفاع في بيان: `اكتشفت إحدى مجموعات الجيش العربي السوري عبوة ناسفة معدة للتفجير قرب أحد المباني التابعة لها. `. وأضافت: `تم التعامل مع العبوة بشكل فوري ومحاولة تفكيكها قبل أن تنفجر سيارة مفخخة بالمنطقة نفسها`، ما أدى إلى مقتل جندي وإصابة آخرين بجروح متفاوتة.

من جهتها ذكرت وزارة الصحة السورية أن فرق الطوارئ والإسعاف هرعت لموقع الانفجار. إضافة للوزارة أن المصابين جرى نقلهم إلى مستشفيات قريبة، وأن الفرق الطبية تواصل تقديم الرعاية لهم وتراقب حالتهم. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية `سانا` عن مدير الإسعاف والطوارئ في وزارة الصحة قوله إن عدد المصابين الذين وصلوا إلى المستشفيات جراء انفجار السيارة بلغ 18.

ومنذ وصول السلطة الجديدة إلى دمشق بعد الإطاحة بحكم الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024 شهدت دمشق بين الحين والآخر حوادث مماثلة محدودة، بينها انفجار سيارة في دمشق في أغسطس لم يسفر عن إصابات. جدد مجلس الوزراء برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز التأكيد على أن المملكة العربية السعودية لن تتوانى أبداً عن..





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