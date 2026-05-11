Syrian News: Two Killed in Blast at Old Tools Shop, 5 Injured in Damascus Blast

The Syrian official news channel reported that two people were killed in an explosion of war debris at a scrap yard in the Ithbiyat district of the Deir Ezzor countryside. The channel also urged the public to avoid approaching the site or any strange objects in the area. Similar incidents have been reported in various parts of Syria due to the remnants of the war left by the former regime of President Bashar al-Assad (2000-2024), resulting in civilian casualties on a regular basis. In another incident, five civilians were injured when a bomb exploded in the courtyard of the Al-Wurud neighborhood in Damascus. The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted the head of the emergency operations in the Rif Dimashq governorate, Major General Ameer Zarife, as saying that five civilians were injured in the explosion of a bomb in the Al-Wurud neighborhood, and that they were taken to the Al-Moasa Hospital in Damascus.

أفادت قناة الإخبارية السورية الرسمية بأن شخصين قُتلا بانفجار مخلفات حرب داخل محل خردة (أدوات مستعملة) في بلدة إبطع بريف درعا الأوسط، مشيرة إلى أن الجهات المختصة أهابت بالأهالي عدم الاقتراب من المكان، أو الاقتراب من الأجسام الغريبة في المنطقة.

وتشهد مناطق متفرقة في سوريا بين الحين والآخر حوادث مشابهة نتيجة مخلفات الحرب التي خلّفها نظام الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد (2000- 2024)، ما يوقع ضحايا مدنيين بشكل متكرر. وفي السياق، أُصيب 5 مدنيين، الأحد، جراء انفجار حافلة فارغة في حي الورود بالعاصمة السورية دمشق. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية 'سانا' عن قائد عمليات وزارة الطوارئ في محافظة ريف دمشق عامر ظريفة قوله: 'إصابة 5 مدنيين جراء انفجار حافلة فارغة في حي الورود، وجرى نقل المصابين إلى مشفى المواساة بدمشق'.

يذكر أن الوكالة نقلت عن مصدر أمني سوري لم تسمه قوله: 'انفجار حافلة فارغة في حي الورود بدمشق، فيما تعمل الفرق المختصة على تحديد مسببات الانفجار'، ولم تحدد الجهات المختصة سبب الانفجار. ورغم تحسن الوضع الأمني في سوريا بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في 8 ديسمبر/كانون الأول 2024، إلا أن مناطق عدة في البلاد شهدت انفجارات، بعضها بسبب مخلفات النظام البائد، وبعضها ناجم عن عمل 'إرهابي'.

وتسعى الحكومة السورية إلى ضبط الأوضاع الأمنية في البلاد، من خلال ملاحقة فلول النظام البائد الذين يثيرون قلاقل في مناطق عدة، بينما أكدت دمشق مراراً أنها لن تسمح بالعبث باستقرارها وأمنها الداخلي





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Syrian News Explosion War Debris Scrap Yard Civilian Casualties Bomb Explosion Emergency Operations Al-Wurud Neighborhood Damascus

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