Swiss Researchers Achieve Promising Step in Diabetes Treatment Research

Researchers in Switzerland have developed a breakthrough hydrogel that helps transplanted islet cells, which produce insulin, to survive and function efficiently within the body for extended periods. They achieved this by combining islet cells with stem cell-derived vascular cells inside the hydrogel, creating a dense network of blood vessels around the transplanted cells.

تمكن باحثون سويسريون من تحقيق خطوة واعدة قد تقرّب مرضى السكري من النوع الأول من الاستغناء عن حقن الأنسولين اليومية. وعمل الباحثون على تطوير هيدروجيل مبتكر يساعد الخلايا المزروعة المنتجة للأنسولين على البقاء والعمل بكفاءة داخل الجسم لفترات طويلة.

ويحدث داء السكري من النوع الأول عندما يهاجم الجهاز المناعي خلايا 'بيتا' المسؤولة عن إنتاج الأنسولين في البنكرياس، ما يؤدي إلى اضطراب مزمن في مستويات السكر في الدم، ويجبر المرضى على الاعتماد على حقن الأنسولين مدى الحياة. ورغم أن زراعة 'جزر البنكرياس' - تجمعات خلوية صغيرة تنتج الأنسولين - تعد من الحلول المطروحة لتعويض الخلايا التالفة، فإن هذه التقنية تواجه عقبات عدة، أبرزها نقص المتبرعين، واحتمال رفض الجسم للأنسجة المزروعة، إضافة إلى ضعف بقاء الخلايا بعد الزرع بسبب الالتهاب وضعف التروية الدموية





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diabetes Treatment Diabetes Insulin Transplanted Islet Cells Cell Transplantation Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تحقيق هدنة بين حماس وإسرائيل بعد جهود الدبلوماسية القطريةThe Qatari diplomacy has managed to achieve a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, despite the complex conflict. The success of the Qatari diplomacy in its work is a mystery.

Read more »

Impact of Caffeine and Nicotine on Cognition in Parkinson's PatientsThe study aimed to investigate the effects of caffeine and nicotine on cognitive functions in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients in their early stages. It was conducted by researchers from Chonam National University Hospital in Korea and was published in the Parkinson Disease Report.

Read more »

New Approach to Fighting InfectionsA new approach to fighting infections involves training the body's immune cells, known as macrophages, to become more efficient in fighting against pathogens. This approach, known as the 'targeted host therapy', focuses on helping the body itself fight off infection rather than directly targeting the pathogen, and it is being developed to overcome the threat of AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) in global healthcare. The new approach is based on the idea of training the immune cells' 'innate immune system' response, which is a fast and direct response to pathogens. By using a specific protein called interferon gamma, a researcher at Trinity College Dublin was able to train macrophages effectively. This approach has shown promising results in real-world samples.

Read more »

President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Discussed the Escalation of Military Operations in the Middle EastThe visit between the two leaders is seen as a step towards enhancing their strategic partnership, focusing on issues such as the war in Syria, the role of China and Russia in promoting a multipolar world, and the challenges faced by the international system in the context of the global economic shift. President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin met today at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During their talks, the two leaders discussed the military tensions in the Middle East, especially the ongoing conflict in Syria. They also discussed the enhanced role of China and Russia in maintaining and promoting a multipolar world, and how to address the challenges faced by the international system in the face of the ongoing shift in the global economic order. The two leaders expressed their desire for closer cooperation on security and economic matters, with the aim of deepening the relationship between the two nuclear nations and working together to shape the future of the international system. The two leaders have expressed their determination to strengthen their cooperation and work together to ensure regional stability and address global challenges. The Chinese and Russian leaders also discussed economic relations, including the need to strengthen economic cooperation to enhance their bilateral relations and work together on global economic issues. The two leaders also expressed their determination to strengthen their partnership in the fight against terrorism and work together to prevent the escalation of conflicts in their respective regions. They discussed potential areas of cooperation, such as the energy sector, where they could strengthen their cooperation to provide more stability and investment opportunities. Tags: Russia and China/Middle East Conflict/Partnership and Cooperation/Regional Stability

Read more »

World Health Organization Director Says 600 Ebola Suspicion Cases, 139 Deaths, and Ebola Outbreak in Congo, UgandaTidore Adefuna Ogbru, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced on Wednesday that there are 600 suspected Ebola cases and 139 deaths, which are suspected to be caused by the virus. He also predicted that the number of cases would increase due to the time the virus spread before it was discovered. He declared a state of emergency at the beginning of the week, which is the first time the head of the organization has taken this step without consulting experts due to the severity of the situation.

Read more »