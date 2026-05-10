Swedish MMA fighter Hamza Shamayev suffers first loss in UFC career, falls to American Shon Strickland in middleweight title bout

Hamza Shamayev, a Swedish MMA fighter, suffered his first loss in his professional career inside the UFC, falling to American Shon Strickland in a thrilling middleweight title bout.

10 مايو 2026 - 11:53 | آخر تحديث 10 مايو 2026 - 11:53تلقى المقاتل الشيشاني السويدي حمزة شيماييف أول خسارة في مسيرته الاحترافية داخل بطولة UFC ، بعدما سقط أمام الأمريكي شون ستريكلاند في نزال ماراثوني مثير على لقب الوزن المتوسط، ضمن إحدى أبرز أمسيات البطولة لعام 2026.

وحسم ستريكلاند المواجهة بقرار الحكام بعد خمس جولات قوية، تفوق خلالها في ثلاث جولات مقابل جولتين لشيماييف، لينتزع حزام الوزن المتوسط ويُنهي سلسلة اللاهزيمة التي لازمـت النجم الشيشاني منذ ظهوره في المنظمة الأمريكية. شهد النزال صراعاً تكتيكياً كبيراً بين الطرفين، إذ اعتمد حمزة شيماييف على أسلوب الضغط والمصارعة الأرضية، محاولاً فرض سيطرته مبكراً، بينما نجح ستريكلاند في امتصاص اندفاع منافسه عبر الضربات المستقيمة والتحركات الذكية داخل القفص.

ورغم البداية القوية لشيماييف في الجولتين الأولى والثانية، عاد ستريكلاند بقوة في الجولات الأخيرة مستفيداً من خبرته الكبيرة ولياقته البدنية العالية، ليقنع الحكام بأفضليته ويحسم المواجهة لصالحه. تُعد هذه الخسارة الأولى في المسيرة الاحترافية لحمزة شيماييف بعد سلسلة طويلة من الانتصارات التي وضعته بين أخطر المقاتلين الصاعدين في تاريخ UFC.

ورغم فقدانه الحزام، أظهر شيماييف مستوى قتالياً كبيراً، ما أبقى باب المنافسة مفتوحاً أمامه للعودة سريعاً إلى سباق اللقب خلال الفترة المقبلة، خصوصاً مع شعبيته الواسعة داخل عالم الفنون القتالية المختلطة. أثارت نتيجة المواجهة تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ انقسمت الآراء بين مؤيد لتفوق ستريكلاند واستحقاقه الفوز، وبين من رأى أن شيماييف قدم أداءً قوياً وكان قريباً من الحفاظ على الحزام.

وطالب عدد كبير من الجماهير بإقامة نزال إعادة بين الطرفين، خصوصاً بعد التقارب الكبير في المستوى خلال الجولات الخمس، في مواجهة وصفها متابعون بأنها من أقوى نزالات العام. من المنتظر أن يعود حمزة شيماييف سريعاً إلى دائرة المنافسة على لقب الوزن المتوسط، في ظل الشعبية الكبيرة التي يتمتع بها وقدرته على صناعة الإثارة وتحقيق نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة. في المقابل، عزز شون ستريكلاند مكانته كبطل جديد للوزن المتوسط، مؤكداً أنه لا يزال أحد أبرز الأسماء داخل المنظمة الأمريكية





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MMA UFC Middleweight Title Shon Strickland Hamza Shamayev Loss Pressure Ground And Pound Decision Popularity Return To Title Fight

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