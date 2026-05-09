Sweden Protests Israeli Attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

Protesters in Stockholm, Sweden, gathered in the Oposforaturielundn park on Saturday to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. They carried Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian flags, as well as signs condemning civilian deaths and calling for a halt to Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza. The protesters also criticized the negative stance of Greece towards Israel's intervention against the Global Solidarity Flotilla and accused Athens of ignoring its international obligations.

شهدت العاصمة السويدية ستوكهولم، السبت، مظاهرة احتجاجية ضد الهجمات الإسرائيلية المستمرة على قطاع غزة ولبنان. وتجمع متظاهرون في حديقة"أوبسرفاتورييلوندن"، احتجاجا على استهداف إسرائيل لغزة ولبنان خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة عبر غارات جوية.

ورفع المشاركون أعلام فلسطين ولبنان وإيران، إلى جانب لافتات تندد بقتل المدنيين وتدعو لوقف الهجمات على إيران ولبنان وتطالب برفع الحصار عن غزة. كما ندد المتظاهرون بما وصفوه بالموقف السلبي لليونان تجاه تدخل إسرائيل ضد"أسطول الصمود العالمي"، متهمين أثينا بتجاهل التزاماتها الدولية. وفي حديث مع الأناضول، قال الناشط السويدي من أصول يهودية درور فايلر، إن إسرائيل وسعت سياسة الاحتلال لتشمل لبنان.

وأضاف"إسرائيل تحتل حاليا 14 بالمئة من أراضي لبنان، وقلّصت مساحة قطاع غزة إلى النصف، كما تمنع دخول المساعدات الإنسانية، بينما يلتزم العالم الصمت تجاه ذلك". وأكد فايلر أن الهجمات التي تشنها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة ضد إيران تخالف القانون الدولي، مشيرا إلى أن هذه القوانين وُضعت بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية لمنع القوي من الاعتداء على الضعيف. وطالب فايلر الحكومة السويدية بوقف مبيعات الأسلحة إلى إسرائيل، مشيرا إلى أن إسبانيا هي الدولة الأوروبية الوحيدة التي تقف إلى جانب القانون الدولي





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Israel Gaza Lebanon Palestinian Lebanese Iranian Flag Protest Attack Blockade Intervention Solidarity Flotilla Greece International Obligations Law War World War II Law War World War II

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