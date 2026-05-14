Successful orphan sponsorship project in Saudi Arabia

The Widad Association for Orphan Care has revealed the results of a project for the sponsorship of orphans without known parents, which achieved remarkable indicators, including a high number of families competing to adopt one child and a 100% compliance rate with the legal guardianship requirement through the condition of breastfeeding the child upon adoption. The project contributed to solving 94% of the family problems faced by infertile families and provided 1,645 field visits to follow up on the foster families in various regions of the Kingdom.

كشفت جمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام نتائج مشروع إسناد احتضان الطفل اليتيم مجهول الأبوين، الذي حقق مؤشرات لافتة، أبرزها وصول عدد الأسر المتنافسة على احتضان طفل واحد إلى نحو 28 أسرة، وتحقيق نسبة 100% في الارتباط بالمحرمية الشرعية عبر اشتراط إرضاع الطفل عند الاحتضان.

أسهم المشروع في حل 94% من المشكلات الأسرية التي تواجه الأسر العقيمة، إلى جانب تنفيذ 1645 زيارة ميدانية لمتابعة الأسر المحتضنة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وتوفير أكثر من 500 مليون ريال كانت ستُصرف على رعاية الأطفال الأيتام في الدور الإيوائية، وذلك بفضل تمكين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية للجمعية ضمن مشروع إسناد الاحتضان. وبينت الجمعية أن المشروع أسهم كذلك في تقليص مدة استلام الطفل من جهات الرعاية من 13 يوماً إلى 3 أيام عمل فقط، وتقليص مدة إسناد الطفل لأسرة محتضنة من 125 يوماً إلى 19 يوم عمل، مما يعكس تطوراً كبيراً في كفاءة الإجراءات وسرعة تمكين الأسر المؤهلة من الاحتضان.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لجمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام الدكتور ضيف الله بن أحمد النعمي أن مشروع إسناد احتضان الأيتام يقوم على تكامل الأدوار بين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية والجمعية، إذ تتولى الوزارة الإشراف والرقابة ومتابعة الأداء والتقييم، إضافة إلى وضع التشريعات والتنظيمات وتقديم التمكين والمساندة التشغيلية. وفي المقابل، تعمل الجمعية على بناء الأدلة والسياسات لضمان الحوكمة والشفافية، وتطوير العمليات التشغيلية، واستقطاب الكفاءات المتخصصة، وتحسين الأداء والابتكار المستمر.

وأكد النعمي أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس تنامي الوعي المجتمعي بثقافة الاحتضان، ونجاح التجربة السعودية في توفير بيئة أسرية آمنة ومستقرة للأطفال مجهولي الأبوين، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تمكين القطاع غير الربحي وتعظيم أثره التنموي والاجتماعي





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Orphan Sponsorship Project Orphan Care Association Sponsorship Of Orphans Without Known Parents Legal Guardianship Requirement Breastfeeding The Child Upon Adoption Solving Family Problems Field Visits To Follow Up On Foster Families Providing A Safe And Stable Family Environment Empowering The Non-Profit Sector Maximizing The Developmental And Social Impact

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