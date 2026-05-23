Sudan's Former PM Calls for Unity Amid Existential Crisis

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok appealed to political and civil forces to unite around a clear vision to end the war and save the country from a 'existential crisis.' He emphasized that the Sudanese people are facing a 'existential crisis' that threatens the survival of the state and its future.

حمدوك: السودان يواجه معركة وجودية «يكون أو لا يكون»دعا رئيس الوزراء السوداني السابق رئيس التحالف المدني «صمود»، عبد الله حمدوك، القوى السياسية والمدنية إلى الالتفاف حول رؤية وطنية واضحة تهدف إلى وقف الحرب، مؤكداً أن السودان يواجه «معركة وجودية...

يكون أو لا يكون»، تهدد بقاء الدولة ومستقبلها. وقال إن الكارثة الإنسانية التي تشهدها البلاد تفوق، من حيث الحجم والتداعيات، ما يحدث في قطاع غزة بفلسطين، مجدداً تأكيده على أن الأزمة السودانية لا يمكن أن تُحسم عسكرياً، وأن الحل السياسي الشامل يظل الخيار الوحيد لإنقاذ البلاد.

وجاءت تصريحات حمدوك خلال مخاطبته الجلسة الافتتاحية لاجتماع «قوى إعلان المبادئ السودانية لبناء وطن جديد» المنعقد في العاصمة الكينية نيروبي، حيث شدد على أهمية التوافق بين القوى المدنية والسياسية حول أهداف العملية السياسية، موضحاً أن هذه العملية ينبغي أن تبدأ بثلاثة مسارات مترابطة تشمل: الملف الإنساني، ووقف إطلاق النار، ثم إطلاق المسار السياسي، وصولاً إلى اتفاق سلام شامل ومستدام، مع ضرورة توحيد جهود الوساطات الإقليمية والدولية. وتركز اجتماعات «قوى نيروبي» على تنسيق العمل المشترك بين القوى السياسية والحركات المسلحة والقوى المدنية، بهدف إنهاء الحرب وتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في السودان.

وقال حمدوك إن «هناك العديد من المبادرات الإقليمية والدولية التي تتناول الشأن السوداني، من بينها مبادرات الاتحاد الأفريقي والهيئة الحكومية للتنمية (إيغاد)، إضافة إلى منابر دولية أخرى»، لكنه قال إن أهم هذه المبادرات هي «الرباعية» التي تضم المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة ومصر والولايات المتحدة، «نظراً لأنها وضعت خريطة طريق واضحة تستند إلى 5 مبادئ و7 التزامات رئيسية». وأضاف أن من أهم ما يميز هذه المبادرة هو موقفها الرافض لإشراك الأطراف التي «خربت الحياة السياسية»، في إشارة إلى جماعات الإسلام السياسي.

كما أعرب حمدوك عن تقديره لدول الجوار السوداني التي استضافت ملايين اللاجئين السودانيين الفارين من الحرب، داعياً إلى إجراء نقاش وطني واسع حول خريطة الطريق السياسية وأهدافها والأطراف المشاركة فيها، بما يفضي إلى عملية سياسية شاملة وذات مصداقية. وحذّر من أن فشل القوى المدنية في التوافق على رؤية موحدة سيؤدي إلى فرض ترتيبات خارجية على السودان دون إرادة السودانيين.

من جانبه، أكّد رئيس حزب البعث العربي الاشتراكي، علي الريح السنهوري، أن الأولوية الوطنية الراهنة تتمثل في وقف الحرب والحفاظ على وحدة السودان، داعياً إلى توحيد صفوف القوى المدنية من أجل إعادة السلطة إلى الشعب السوداني، ومشدداً على ضرورة التصدي لأي مخططات تستهدف تقسيم البلاد. بدوره، أعلن رئيس حركة جيش تحرير السودان، عبد الواحد محمد أحمد النور، استعداد حركته للتوصل إلى خريطة طريق وآليات واضحة لوقف الحرب، مؤكداً أهمية معالجة الجذور التاريخية للأزمة السودانية وعدم الاكتفاء بالحلول الجزئية أو المؤقتة





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