Sudan's Forensic Investigators Begin Probe into Alleged Atrocities by Rapid Support Forces in Jebel Marra Region

The Sudanese Forensic Investigators have officially opened an investigation into allegations of atrocities committed by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Jebel Marra region of the state of Darfur. The investigation aims to document the violent events that took place in several towns and villages, collect evidence from the crime scenes, identify the victims in areas of intense fighting, and verify local reports of thousands of casualties. The investigation also highlights the humanitarian crisis in areas like Al-Hillah and Al-Sira, which have been at the forefront of the recent violence.

فتحت فرق الأدلة الجنائية في السودان رسميًا ملف التحقيقات في الاتهامات الموجهة لقوات الدعم السريع، والمتعلقة بارتكاب "مجازر" وانتهاكات جسيمة بحق المدنيين في ولاية الجزيرة خلال فترة سيطرتها على الولاية.

تأتي هذه الخطوة القانونية في محاولة لتوثيق الأحداث الدامية التي شهدتها قرى ومدن الولاية، حيث تهدف التحقيقات إلى جمع الأدلة الجنائية من مواقع الأحداث لتوثيق حجم الانتهاكات، وتحديد هويات الضحايا في المناطق التي شهدت تصعيداً كبيراً، والتحقق من التقارير المحلية التي تشير إلى سقوط آلاف القتلى والجرحى. وتعيد هذه التحقيقات تسليط الضوء على المآسي الإنسانية في مناطق مثل "الهلالية" و"السريحة"، وهي المناطق التي تصدرت واجهة الأحداث مؤخراً.

يُذكر أن ولاية الجزيرة التي كانت تُعد سلة غذاء السودان، قد دخلت دائرة الصراع الدامي منذ سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع عليها، وسط تقارير دولية متزايدة تحذر من كارثة إنسانية وتطالب بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن الجرائم المرتكبة ضد المدنيين





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Sudan Rapid Support Forces Darfur Al-Hillah Al-Sira Atrocities Investigation Evidence Victims Humanitarian Crisis

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