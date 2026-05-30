Stability of Health Conditions for Pilgrims Throughout the Season

The Ministry of Health has announced the stability of the general health conditions of pilgrims throughout the season, despite the challenges and global health threats that the world is facing. The Hajj season 1447H -praise be to Allah- was free of any viral or health threats that could affect the general health, thanks to the efforts of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince -May Allah protect them- in caring for the health and safety of pilgrims, and the readiness of the health system and its coordination with various government agencies.

خلو موسم الحج من التفشيات الوبائية والمهددات الصحية، في ظل تحديات صحية عالمية متزامنة، يعكس ما توليه المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي العهد -حفظهما الله- من عناية بصحة وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، ويجسد جاهزية منظومتها الصحية وكفاءة تكاملها مع مختلف الجهات الحكومية.

وقد أعلنت وزارة الصحة استقرار الحالة الصحية العامة لضيوف الرحمن طوال الموسم، وخلو موسم حج 1447هـ -ولله الحمد- من أي تفشيات وبائية أو مهددات صحية تؤثر على الصحة العامة، رغم ما شهده العالم من تحديات وبائية متزامنة ومستجدات صحية دولية، استدعت أعلى مستويات الرصد والتأهب والجاهزية





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Pilgrims Health Conditions Season Challenges Global Health Threats

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