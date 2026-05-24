State Department Official Informs on Iran Negotiations and U.S.-Gulf Relations

Israeli source provides insight on ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, with the focus on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding Iran and the resolution of differences between the two sides.

قال مصدر سياسي إسرائيلي، الأحد، إن الولايات المتحدة تتطلع على المفاوضات الخاصة بمذكرة التفاهم المتعلقة بإيران، وحاولات التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي بشأن النقاط الخلافية. وشدد خلال محادثته مع الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترامب، على أن "إسرائيل ستحتفظ بحرية العمل ضد التهديدات في جميع الساحات، بما في ذلك لبنان، وأن الرئيس ترامب جدد دعمه لهذا المبدأ".

وتابع: "ترامب أوضح أنه سيتمسك بمطلبه الثابت بتفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني وإخراج جميع اليورانيوم المخصب من الأراضي الإيرانية، مؤكدا أنه لن يوقع أي اتفاق نهائي من دون تحقيق هذين الشرطين". وقدر مسؤولان أميركي وإيراني أن القرار النهائي بشأن مسودة المذكرة سيتخذ في غضون 48 ساعة. وكانت تقارير صحفية أشارت إلى أن إسرائيل تعيش حالة من القلق، بعد تصريحات ترامب والتقارير الصحفية التي تشير إلى اقتراب الولايات المتحدة وإيران من التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب.

وحسب القناة 13 الإسرائيلية، يعقد نتنياهو اجتماعا أمنيا رفيعا مساء الأحد، على خلفية التقدم المحرز في المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة، وفي الوقت نفسه، يراقب الجيش الإسرائيلي عن كثب التقارير المتعلقة بمذكرة التفاهم المقرر التوقيع عليها، ويشعر بالقلق إزاء عدة بنود رئيسية في مسودة الاتفاق، لا سيما عدم تضمينه وقفا لتخصيب اليورانيوم الإيراني، وعدم منعه طهران من مواصلة تطوير. وقال مسؤول إسرائيلي إن إطار الاتفاق "يظهر لطهران أنها قادرة على استخدام مضيق هرمز سلاحا، بطريقة لا تقل فتكا"





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Iran Negotiations Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) U.S.-Gulf Relations Prospects For A Military Agreement Between The Israeli Concerns Over Critical Issues In The M

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