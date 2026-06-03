Study Links Short Sleep Duration to Increased Heart Disease Risk

A study conducted at the Ben-Gurion College of Medicine found a correlation between short sleep duration and increased heart disease risk, particularly for individuals with existing heart conditions.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%B5%D8%AD%D8%AA%D9%83/5280005-%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B0%D8%A7-%D9%8A%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%AB-%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%B3%D9%85%D9%83-%D8%B9%D9%86%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%A3%D9%82%D9%84-%D9%85%D9%86-6-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%AA%D8%9Fحذّرت الكلية الأميركية لأمراض القلب من أن الحصول على أقل من ست ساعات من النوم ليلاً قد يقصّر عمرك.

وقالت إن النوم أقل من ست ساعات في الليلة يُمثّل نذير شؤم للأفراد المعرَّضين لمخاطر قلبية متزايدة، وذلك استناداً إلى دراسةٍ ربطت بين قِصّة مدة النوم وزيادة خطر الوفاة





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Heart Disease Sleep Duration Risk Study Ben-Gurion College Of Medicine

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