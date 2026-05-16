Study reveals time for dinner matters for blood sugar levels and hormones (Telegraph)

A new field of study within food science is how eating times align with our biological clocks, a field also known as chrononutrition. A study in 2018 suggested that eating dinner earlier, even by as little as half an hour, could make a significant difference in your long-term health.

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Study Sleep Weight Control Hormones Chrononutrition

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