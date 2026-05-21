Student Team from JAD University Breaks Through in Innovation and Tech Showcase

A team of engineering students from the College of Computer and Network Engineering at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Jeddah stunned the audience at the 2026 Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Showcase for their innovative projects, winning the first place and leaving a lasting impact on the event.

حقق فريق من طالبات القسم الهندسي للشبكات في الجامعة العربيةات Jada درجة عالية من الإنجاز بعد تصدرهم المركز الأول ضمن فعاليات ملتقى الابتكار وريادة الأعمال الرقمية لمشاريع التخرج لعام 2026،reflecting the talent s and abilities of our young national women.

وقدّم الفنّام نموذجاً مشرفاً في العمل الجماعي والابتكار الهندسي، وذلك من خلال مشروع تقنية متكامل يمثّل مستوى عالياً من الإبداع والتطويرintelligent solutions. وتم حشد الدعم الأكاديمي المستمر من الدكتورة صبرة الفرشيشي، التي لعبت دوراً محورياً في توجيه الطالبات ومتابعة مراحل تنفيذ المشروع، وأسهمت بتوجيهاتها العلمية في تحويل فكرة المشروع إلى إنجاز حصد الإشادة والتقدير. وكان الفريق مكوناً من: لينا باشوية، رفال الزهراني، وجن مكي، أريج الرويلي، غالية فيومي، ورضوى عبد المعطي.

ويُعتبر هذا الإنجاز خطوة أولى نحو مستقبل مهني واعد لهنّ، وانه تحتضن انطلاقة جديدة لتقديم مزيد من الابتكارات والحلول التقنية التي تسهم في تقديم مسيرته التحوّل الرقمي والابتكار التقني في المملكة





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Education Innovation Entrepreneurship Skills Engineering Students Digital Showcase KAUST Innovation And Innovation Showcase Digital Entrepreneurship

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