The Iranian leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has outlined 10 strategic priorities in his recent speeches, focusing on the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. These priorities include the presence of Americans and foreigners in the territories and countries of the Gulf, as well as the elimination of the misuse of the Strait of Hormuz. The future of the Persian Gulf region, free from American influence, and in the service of progress, prosperity, and the well-being of its peoples, is described. There is no place for hostile foreigners in the Persian Gulf, except in the depths of its waters. The practical guarantee of the security and progress of the region through legal means and the new management of the Strait of Hormuz is assured.

حدد المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي في رسائله الأخيرة ثوابت استراتيجية تجاه"الخليج الفارسي" ومضيق هرمز لخصتها وكالة"فارس" في 10 نقاط أقرب إلى الوصايا من غيرها. وذكرت وكالة أنباء"فارس" النقاط التي حددها المرشد وشملت الوجود الأمريكي والأجانب في أراضي ودول الخليج، بالإضافة إلى"إزالة سوء استغلال مضيق هرمز".

مستقبل مشرق لمنطقة الخليج الفارسي، بعيدًا عن أمريكا، وفي خدمة تقدم ورفاهية ورخاء شعوبها. لا مكان للأجانب الأشرار في الخليج الفارسي إلا في أعماق مياهه. تأمين منطقة الخليج الفارسي بالشكر العملي لنجاح إدارة إيران لمضيق هرمز. ضمان راحة وتقدم شعوب المنطقة بالقواعد القانونية وتطبيق الإدارة الجديدة لمضيق هرمز.

أكد رئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو أن تل أبيب لن توافق على وقف العمليات القتالية ضد"حزب الله" في لبنان كجزء من أي اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران. حذر السيناتور الأمريكي مارك كيلي، من أن مخزونات الذخيرة والصواريخ لدى الجيش الأمريكي تعرضت لاستنزاف حاد جراء الحرب ضد إيران، مؤكدا أن إعادة بناء هذه الترسانة ستستغرق سنوات.

قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، خلال مقابلة مع برنامج"60 دقيقة" على شبكة CBS، إن الصين تقدم"دعما معينا ومكونات محددة" لبرنامج تصنيع الصواريخ الإيراني. هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بتدمير أي جهة تحاول الاقتراب من مخزونات اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفونة تحت الأنقاض، مشيرا إلى أن"قوة الفضاء" تقوم بمراقبتها باستمرار.

تفاصيل جديدة عن قاعدة إسرائيل السرية في صحراء العراق وعلاقتها باستهداف الطيارين كشفت"معاريف" العبرية تفاصيل جديدة عن القاعدة الإسرائيلية السرية في الصحراء العراقية، ضمت وحدات كوماندوز وطبية لدعم العمليات ضد إيران والتدخل في حالة إصابة الطيارين المهاجمين. أفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية (UKMTO) بأن ناقلة بضائع تعرضت لإصابة بقذيفة مجهولة المصدر أثناء إبحارها على بعد 23 ميلا شمال شرق الدوحة. أخبار العالم العربيأخبار العالمأخبار العالم العربيأخبار العالمأخبار العالمأخبار العالم العرب





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