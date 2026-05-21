Storm over the Greater Middle East: A Comprehensive Study on the Geopolitical Structure of the Region

The book, authored by the former French Ambassador, Misha Ramou, provides a comprehensive study of the geopolitical structure of the Greater Middle East, shedding light on the historical and contemporary factors that have shaped the region. It delves into the complex interplay of power dynamics, conflicts, and alliances, offering a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities that the region presents.

تكتسب قراءة الكتب المرجعية حول الشرق الأوسط أهمية متجددة تتجاوز الطابع الأكاديمي إلى فهم أعمق لبنية الصراع العالمي. في كتاب السفير الفرنسي السابق ميشيل رامبو Storm over the Greater Middle East، الصادر بعنوانه العربي"عاصفة على الشرق الأوسط الكبير".

ولا تأتي هذه القراءة من باب العرض الأكاديمي فحسب، بل من محاولة تفكيك السرديات التاريخية التي حكمت تشكل المنطقة منذ انهيار الدولة العثمانية، مروراً باتفاقيات سايكس - بيكو ووعد بلفور، وصولاً إلى التحولات الراهنة التي تعيد طرح سؤال الهيمنة وإعادة تشكيل المجال الإقليمي في ضوء التنافس الدولي المتجدد





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Storm Over The Greater Middle East Geopolitical Structure Of The Greater Middle E Historical And Contemporary Factors Power Dynamics Conflicts And Alliances Challenges And Opportunities

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Militarily and Geopolitically Motivated War between Iran, US and Israel, its impact on TurkeyIn a report issued by the Turkish National Intelligence Academy (MGHA) titled 'Military and Geopolitical Impact of the Ongoing War between Iran, US and Israel and Its Impact on Turkey', it was emphasized that the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel has far-reaching consequences for Turkey in terms of military and geopolitical dynamics. The report highlighted that the war has led to significant transformations in modern warfare terms, regional security balances, and strategic priorities of Turkey.

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