Steel limbs to illuminate Citi Field ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in June 2026, a stadium in the US will use steel arms to shine light on the grass to ensure the freshly sown artificial turf is ready for its first match.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5274106-%D9%85%D9%88%D9%86%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%84-2026-%D9%85%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A8-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3-%D9%8A%D8%B9%D8%AA%D9%85%D8%AF-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%B6%D9%88%D8%A1-%D8%A3%D8%B1%D8%AC%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A3%D8%AC%D9%84-%D9%86%D9%85%D9%88-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B4%D8%A8تُصدر أذرع معدنية عملاقة معلقة فوق أرضية ملعب دالاس ضوءاً أرجوانياً للتأكد من جاهزية العشب لأول مباراة على هذا الملعب ضمن منافسات مونديال 2026 في 14 يونيو (حزيران) المقبل.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5274106-%D9%85%D9%88%D9%86%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%84-2026-%D9%85%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A8-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3-%D9%8A%D8%B9%D8%AA%D9%85%D8%AF-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%B6%D9%88%D8%A1-%D8%A3%D8%B1%D8%AC%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A3%D8%AC%D9%84-%D9%86%D9%85%D9%88-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B4%D8%A8تُصدر أذرع معدنية عملاقة معلقة فوق أرضية ملعب دالاس ضوءاً أرجوانياً للتأكد من جاهزية العشب لأول مباراة على هذا الملعب ضمن منافسات مونديال 2026 في 14 يونيو (حزيران) المقبل





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Steel Limbs Artificial Turf Grass Citi Field FIFA World Cup 2026

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