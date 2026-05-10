Sri Lanka to Raise Electricity Prices Next Week

The Sri Lankan government plans to increase electricity prices as of Monday, May 16th, to cover additional power costs due to the war in the Middle East. This hike will affect certain industries..

10 مايو 2026 - 22:37 | آخر تحديث 10 مايو 2026 - 22:37تعتزم سريلانكا اعتباراً من غدٍ (الإثنين) رفع أسعار الكهرباء للتعويض عن تكاليف الطاقة الإضافية المولّدة من المعامل الحرارية بسبب تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، وفق ما أعلنت لجنة المرافق العامة ...

... ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة تسبب زيادة تضخّم بأكثر من الضعف ليبلغ 5.4% في أبريل الماضي، بحسب المعطيات الرسمية. كانت سريلانكا تتعافى ببطء من الأزمة الاقتصادية التي ضربتها في 2022 بعدما جفّ احتياطي عملاتها الأجنبية الذي استخدم لتسديد نفقات واردات أساسية مثل الغذاء والوقود والأدوية. ضُرّع سريلانكا بعاصفة حادّة العام الماضي أودى بحياة أكثر من 643 شخصاً، وأثّر على 10% على الأقلّ من سكان الجزيرة المقدّر عددهم بـ22 مليوناً.

وبلغت قيمة الأضرار المباشرة التي لحقت بالمباني والحقول الزراعية نحو 4.1 مليار دولار، بحسب البنك الدولي. وحصلت سريلانكا على مساعدة بقيمة 2.9 مليار دولار من صندوق النقد الدولي سنة 2023 لتثبيت استقرار اقتصادها الهشّ، غير أن ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة قد يقوّض جهود التعاف





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Sri Lanka Energy Costs Electricity Prices Hiking Additional Costs

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